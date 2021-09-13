Why working from home is benefiting one Dubai-based brand

A Dubai-based company has good reason to hope the traditional working day does not return in a post-Covid world.

While employees in the region gradually return to the office, the owners of Annabelle revealed they would be happy to see working from home become the ‘new normal’ or even a hybrid model adopted.

The ladies nightwear, kids nightwear and loungewear brand recorded sales increases of up to 40 percent during last summer as the office attire was replaced for a more casual look more befitting of the home setting.

Co-founder Rajan Gill told Arabian Business: “It was remarkable to see because even in summer and as winter was approaching we saw globally such turmoil, but here we were kept safe and retail was and still is doing really well.

“Loungewear has become so big because of Covid. It was already big, but it’s become such a big segment, for us as well.

“It’s still good. Sales are still strong. They’re obviously not increasing as much as they did last year over 2019, but we’re at the same levels as last year.”

According to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global loungewear market could be worth $9.23 billion by 2027, growing at 9.5 percent CAGR.

Rajan and his wife Aman (pictured above) brought the business over from the United Kingdom – where they previously worked with companies including Peacocks, Primark and Debenhams – ten years ago and opened their first store in Mirdif City Centre Mall in July 2011.

“Retail is a very capital intensive game. That’s probably been one of the biggest challenges because we opened a few stores initially and thought, ‘this is great, we’ve got to open a lot more’. Then we were like ‘hold on, we’re going to need a lot of money’,” Rajan explained.

Ten years on, however, and they boast some 32 stores across the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Aman said: “We opened our first store in Qatar in 2014 and since then Qatar has been a fantastic market for us. With those kind of results, we said why not try Kuwait? So we did Kuwait as well and we’ve got three stores and are in the process of opening a fourth one there.”

The couple, who have signed deals with Walt Disney and Warner Brothers, are now looking at further expansion, with Saudi Arabia very much on their radar.

Aman said: “I think next, we’re looking towards Saudi for further expansion. We think we have saturated the market here now, we’ve put a lot of stores in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.”