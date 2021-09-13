From Tata to Reliance – the who’s-who of corporate India set to power the country’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai

From conglomerates Tata to Reliance; biggies Adani group to ITC; UK-based India majors Hinduja group and Vedanta; and Indian corporate flag bearers in the Middle East such as the LuLu group, Aster group and Malabar Gold and Diamonds; the who’s-who of corporate India will be powering the country’s participation and presenting the Indian business prowess at the Expo 2020 Dubai .

Piyush Goyal, India’s federal minister for commerce & Industry, consumer affairs, food & public distribution and textiles, is slated to inaugurate the India Pavilion on October 1, the opening day of the six-month gala global event, official sources in India told Arabian Business.

“The Indian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will feature India’s emergence as a global business hub, presenting huge opportunities for the world,” a senior government official said.

“This will be a major platform to project India as a best destination for investments,” said the official, who wished not to be identified.

The expo, which runs from October 1 to March 31, 2022, is expected to see 25 million visits, from members of the public to business and government leaders from various countries.

“Some of the eminent Indian industry leaders who are expected to attend the Expo are the top leaders of the corporate sponsors for India at Expo 2020 Dubai. The list and visit schedules of them are currently under finalisation,” officials aware of the preparation said.

Experts said Expo 2020, the first major global event post-pandemic, will have a huge bearing for the participating countries to spur trade and investment deals.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai – a once-in-a-long period global event – will be a golden opportunity for India to showcase the country’s abilities across fields, especially in economic and services activities, so that visitors from around the world can get a glimpse into the country’s width and depth,” Ashok Jha, a policy expert and former commerce and finance secretary to the government of India, told Arabian Business.

“The country’s business and services sectors, such as tourism, can immensely benefit from such global events as investment and tourist flow into the country will be a natural corollary of the participation,” added Jha, who steered India’s participation in some of the global trade fairs in the past, including the one held in Osaka, Japan.

The Indian federal commerce ministry, in a statement issued earlier, said the India pavilion at Expo 2020 is set to showcase the country’s march to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the post-Covid world.

One of the largest at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the four-storey pavilion will also feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

“It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation,” the ministry statement said.

The pavilion is divided into two parts to house various zones that are identified based on 11 primary themes that include climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, knowledge and learning, travel and connectivity, health and wellness, food agriculture and livelihoods and water.

Aside from the corporate sector, the glitzy Indian pavilion will also have a concerted participation from the central ministries, state governments, as well as prominent personalities from the field of art, cinema, sports, literature, fashion and culinary art.