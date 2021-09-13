Radisson Hotel Group aiming to crack into global top three

Radisson Hotel Group has revealed plans to be among the top three hotel companies in the world.

The hospitality giant already boasts a global portfolio of more than 1,600 hotels, with 250,000 rooms in operation and development – and a Middle East bank than includes over 75 hotels and 17,500 rooms.

The company recently opened Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Qurtuba and Radisson Hotel Dubai Damac Hills, while signings include Radisson Blu Resort, Riyadh Hills Itlalat and Radisson Blu Resort, Riyadh Hills Shalalah; Vivid Jeddah Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals; Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Al Hamra; and Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Al Hamra.

And in Q4 this year and Q1 next, they are looking to open Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport; Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre; Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel & Residences; Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah; and Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Al Marjan Island.

Speaking at Radisson Live, a global hybrid event for its employees and partners, which was held simultaneously in London, Dubai, Stockholm and Frankfurt, CEO Federico J. Gonzalez Tejera, said the onset of Covid-19 had shown the industry it needed to be nimble and adaptable, and that needed to continue.

As reported by our sister title Hotelier Middle East, who had exclusive access to the Dubai leg of the event, held in Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, Tejera said: “We aim to become one of the top three hotel companies in the world. Whenever someone wants to book a trip, invest in, or work in, hospitality, they should think of Radisson.”

Inge Huijbrechts, global senior vice president sustainability, security and corporate communications, spoke from Stockholm and provided an update on the green initiatives being undertaken by the hotel major.

She said: “We’re actively reducing the carbon footprint of our hotels and we are the leaders in carbon neutral meetings, 100 percent of the meetings are automatically carbon neutral. We offset the carbon footprint and since 2019 more than 30,000 tons of CO2 has been removed.

“However, we will now double the carbon offset for all of the meetings booked before the end of December.”

In this region, Radisson is the first and only group to provide carbon negative meetings – doubling the carbon offset of each meeting and event worldwide making them planet positive.

Huijbrechts (pictured above) said she hoped Radisson Hotels would become hubs for clean, sustainable living with the launch of Radisson Moves.

The initiative will include the chance for guests to hire bikes from hotels, have electric chargers for vehicles, and making sure all hotels in Europe will have electric vehicle charging by 2025, in partnership with Allego.

She concluded: “We’re tackling a lot within Radisson but we believe the whole industry needs to work together to discuss how we move towards net zero carbon emissions. The common starting point is being transparent to guests.”

Other speakers included Chema Basterrechea, executive vice president and COO and Giorgi Mindiashvilli, vice president food and drink EMEA.