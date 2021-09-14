Standing out in a crowded real estate space

The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenging period for every business, and real estate is no exception.

“Transactions in Dubai from April-June 2020 were low,” says Nikita Kuznetov, CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties.

He is happy to report that there were no redundancies at his full-service real estate agency, which spent the three months working on its back office to ensure readiness once things picked up.

“From August 2020 until January 2021, when things started to pick up, we almost doubled our number of employees. In 2021 Dubai emerged as one of the safest and more open cities in the world, which gave residents and investors confidence in the real estate market. We registered more than 1,000 transactions in H1 2021 with off-plan sales increasing 200 percent and secondary sales increasing 300 percent compared to the first half of 2020. The group registered AED2.2bn in H1 compared to AED1.5bn in 2020.”

Property trends

In 2020, 30 percent of the group’s transactions came from international clients, primarily from the CIS, the UK, France, Germany and Austria. Kuznetov expects to see the trend continuing into 2021, with these overseas investors particularly interested in luxury properties. “Sales of properties worth more than AED5m accounted for 15 percent of total sales over the first six months, with the average sales price of high-end property increasing from AED5m to AED10m. One of the Metropolitan Group’s biggest transactions was two penthouses in the W Residence, Palm Jumeirah, which sold for AED102m to the same buyer.” Also sold were a Royal Atlantis penthouse for AED45m and one in IL PRIMO Downtown for AED42m to a European buyer.

There has been a spike in transactions for villas and townhouses, especially waterfront units. “Beachfront properties saw the highest price increase over H1 2021,” Kuznetov says. “Areas such as Dubai Marina, Downtown, Palm Jumeirah and Emaar Beachfront are consistently active, as well as the off-plan market showing impressive new projects that sell out at pace.”

Expo impact

Kuznetov says Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a AED122.6bn boost to the economy. He believes four factors will positively impact the real estate space:

a) The government expects 10 million people to visit the expo and as a result, we expect 300,000 new families to relocate to Dubai within a year of it starting. This will create more demand in the market as they will need a place to live.

b) Some exhibiting businesses will decide to open a presence here, so they will register in free zones, which should boost commercial real estate demand.

c) Events like the expo around the world always contribute a positive injection to the real estate market. In Milan, the expo effect on real estate was only seen around central areas and areas connected by the underground. However, in the 1992 Seville Expo, the Spanish city saw a 23 percent increase over the five years before the exhibition and 15 percent after. The Lisbon Expo in 1998 recorded an 18 percent increase before and 60 percent after.

d) We believe the government will introduce some mega launches and unveil special projects during and after the event, which will further contribute to the real estate market.

By offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets, Metropolitan is able to provide a one-stop shop for a wide range of real estate services – legal services, international citizenship opportunities, mortgage advisory, and access to domestic and international real estate opportunities.

Success ingredients

For Kuznetov, strong relationships with developers across the UAE are crucial to the success of any real estate agency. “They trust us with selling their flagship destinations and projects. To date, we have sold more than 2,000 off-plan units and are the only UAE agency that has done over 20 roadshows across the CIS and Europe to promote UAE developers. We run on average 800 simultaneous campaigns in seven different languages.”

Kuznetov eventually wants to expand abroad, turning Metropolitan into a globally-recognised real estate business born out of Dubai.

“We plan to expand our operations with dedicated offices in the northern emirates, making us the only agency to cover the entire country. We are going to have a specialised team and community experts for all key communities across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates.”

Metropolitan is investing heavily in recruiting agents and aims to have more than 300 employees by the end of the year – making it the biggest real estate company in the UAE by revenue and size.