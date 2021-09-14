UAE-based Murari Lal Jalan-led consortium looking to relaunch Jet Airways

The UAE-based Indian businessman Murari Lal Jalan -led Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which acquired the grounded Indian airline Jet Airways, is looking to commence short haul international operations of the carrier in the second half of next year, the airline’s top executive said.

Though the new management of the once popular Indian carrier has not spelt out details of their plans for international operations, industry sources indicated that the airline could be looking at the Gulf sector for its initial re-run.

“Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting short haul international operations by the third-fourth quarter of 2022, though we plan to make the airline airborne by the first quarter of next year with commencing domestic operations in India,” Jalan, the proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways, said.

“Our plan is to have over 50 aircraft in three years and more than 100 in five years, which will fit perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the consortium. The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long-term leasing solutions,” Jalan added.

The UAE-based entrepreneur, who runs multiple businesses including paper, mining, trading, FMCG, and renewable energy, was also confident that Jet Airways would make a strong comeback.

“It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline, grounded for more than two years, is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey,” said Jalan, who will finally be making a foray into the aviation sector after his earlier attempts with the Uzbekistan government to develop an international airport in Namangan city did not fructify.

“The brand Jet Airways has a huge loyalty-base and we are confident that with the new management team, we will be able to capitalise and create new benchmarks,” he added.

Jalan (pictured below) said moves to revive the grounded carrier were on track with the existing air operator certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation.

“The consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking. Senior members of the consortium, along with the Jet 2.0 operations team led by the newly appointed acting chief executive officer of the airline Capt. Sudhir Gaur, visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them,” he revealed.

Jet Airways operated a large number of flights to Abu Dhabi – its then regional base – and the wider Middle East before the airline ran into financial troubles and was grounded in April 2019.

The Jalan-led consortium’s bid to acquire the troubled airline received the approval of National Company Law Tribunal – the Indian authority which deals with corporate insolvency cases – in June 2021.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways held a 24 percent equity stake in Jet Airways when the carrier was grounded due to mounting debts and went into insolvency.

Jet Airways will now be headquartered in Delhi NCR, though it will continue to have a strong and significant presence in Mumbai, its earlier base.

The airline said it has already hired over 150 full-time staff and is looking to onboard another 1,000 employees in the current fiscal year.

The hiring will be in a phased manner and will be across categories.