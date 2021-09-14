Why New Zealand must be part of Expo 2020 Dubai bucket list

The New Zealand pavilion this week afforded a glimpse into what visitors to Expo 2020 can expect – and with two weeks to go until the global showcase opens to the world, on this evidence along, they will not be disappointed.

New Zealand has been on my bucket list for many years now, although sadly it’s been pushed further down as a result of Covid-19 and subsequent travel restrictions.

Fear not, though, as the overall beauty of the expo means that New Zealand is brought here to our doorstep – at least the warm Kiwi welcome and delicious food and beverage offering – through the full-service restaurant, Tiaki (meaning to care, safeguard, protect and preserve in te reo Māori), operated by Emirates Flight Catering.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global gathering where countries and cultures meet, and food is shared and enjoyed by millions of visitors. Our Tiaki restaurant will be the perfect place for us to showcase our delicious food and beverage produce, build on our reputation as a supplier of premium products and demonstrate our manaakitanga – our warm and generous hospitality,” said Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Dubai.

New Zealand’s theme is Care for People and Place and that is synonymous with the 100-seater restaurant, where diners in this typically relaxed, bright setting – almost café-like fine dining – can enjoy first class, friendly service in a chilled out atmosphere.

The menu was curated by a culinary team from Emirates Flight Catering, who visited New Zealand to source food and beverage products from experienced exporters.

We’re talking starters featuring a choice of horopito marinated salmon, greenshell mussels and a Kāpiti Akatea traditional baked brie.

While main courses include dishes such as seared Canterbury lamb cutlets – a firm favourite during our visit – crumbed sustainably caught hoki fillet, slow-cooked pasture-raised venison, and a Kiwiburger made with beef or a mushroom vegetarian option.

Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Rounding off a dining experience at Tiaki is a selection of mouth-watering dessert options including honey cake and an Anzac biscuit ice cream sandwich (quite simply a must) – both made with Comvita Mānuka honey – as well as New Zealand’s signature pavlova and a fresh fruit carpaccio made with Zespri Kiwifruit.

The Emirates Flight Catering team will be supported by young apprentice chefs recruited from New Zealand, who will gain invaluable experience working in a professional kitchen and representing their country at the global event.

“A core element for New Zealand at Expo is supporting and empowering youth talent, and our apprentice chefs will have the experience of a lifetime working alongside and learning from the experienced culinary team at Emirates Flight Catering,” added Kimpton.

With just over two weeks to go until its official opening to the public, make sure the New Zealand pavilion – and Tiaki – is high up on your Expo 2020 Dubai bucket list.