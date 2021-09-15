Avaya to foster future high flyers of Middle East’s tech industry at GITEX 2021

Avaya has announced its participation as a strategic partner in the GITEX High Flyer initiative as part of its continuous commitment to fostering up-and-coming technology talent in the Middle East.

GITEX High Flyer is one of the largest technology internship programmes to be launched in the region.

As the preeminent global technology company providing strategic support to the initiative, participants can expect to benefit from Avaya’s strong legacy of innovation, communications expertise, and focus on delivering memorable experiences.

Spanning six months, GITEX High Flyer will see 500 of the region’s most promising students from 15 top academic institutions, apply to secure one of a hundred internships at leading public and private sector organisations, including Avaya. The selection process will test students’ technical, problem-solving, and presentation skills, as well as evaluate teamwork, communication, and creativity.

Internships will be awarded to the winning participants following a live, in-person presentation and judging day at AI Everything x GITEX, at Dubai World Trade Centre in October.

“At Avaya, we are extremely focused on growing and nurturing talent in new and exciting ways. Our support of GITEX High Flyer is a great example of this, and we see our participation as a strategic investment in the future of not only Avaya, but the regional technology industry as a whole. The programme serves to further cement the UAE’s position as a knowledge and innovation hub, and we are eager to see the quality and creativity that these bright young minds will bring,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, president, Avaya International.

GITEX High Flyer is the latest initiative supported by Avaya to develop technology talent around the world. Avaya Academy, launched over three years ago, helps to provide a direct progression for new graduates and IT industry newcomers to begin their technology careers. With many current Avaya employees and experts having graduated from the Academy, it has been proven to enhance technical skills and address changing customer demands.

Avaya will use this global expertise to bring value to GITEX High Flyer, giving participants relevant insights into the industry.

The final judging panel will include some of the region’s most prominent business and technology leaders, including Avaya’s Abou-Ltaif. At the end of the programme, Avaya will take on five winning interns for at least six weeks.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net