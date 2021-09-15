Transguard secures $27.8m worth of Expo 2020 Dubai contracts

The business solutions provider has revealed that more than 3,000 of its employees will be deployed at the global showcase, which is set to open its doors to the public on October 1 and run for six months through to March 31 next year.

Transguard will have a presence at 17 pavilions at the site, including the largest country pavilion alongside the Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand, as well as at other common areas, where they will be responsible for security, facilities management, hospitality, catering, guest experience, event management and more.

“The ability to secure the contracts for these pavilions and to deliver the proper workforce to support the event is all down to the passionate and talented Transguard team who has been driving our Expo initiatives,” said Greg Ward, managing director, Transguard.

“This project has been years in the making and I know that our efforts will go a long way to making Expo 2020 Dubai a global success.”

Awarded to Dubai back in November 2013, the event, the first world expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and the South Asia region, was originally scheduled to start on October 20 last year, but it was agreed to postpone for a year in light of the Covid-19 crisis after a unanimous vote from members of the World Expo governing body, Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Expo 2020 will welcome around 192 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organisations and educational establishments.

Despite continued concerns over coronavirus and different variants, organisers remain hopeful of attracting 25 million visits to the event over the course of its 182-day duration.