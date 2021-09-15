US unicorn messaging app enters the UAE with focus on Gulf expansion

A San Francisco-based conversational messaging platform has announced a move into the UAE, with plans to expand further across the Middle East.

Gupshup said it aims to rapidly build its customer base in the Middle East region as part of a two-year expansion plan.

To strengthen its plans, Gupshup said in a statement that it has acquired a new office space in the Business Bay area of Dubai.

Gupshup, which recently received the unicorn status and has a valuation of $1.4 billion, is driving the future of conversational messaging by building tools that developers, start-ups and enterprises rely on every day to build more effective relationships with their customers.

Gupshup’s smart messaging platform enables engaging conversations seamlessly across 30+ messaging channels using a single API.

Gupshup is an official business partner for WhatsApp and aims to become the official WhatsApp business solutions provider for various large enterprises and SMBs in the Middle East.

Gupshup said it supports various large enterprise customers across the banking, e-commerce, travel and hospitality sector globally and now aggressively plans to tap these sectors in the region.

Sandeep Bedi, VP Global Business Development said: “The digital ecosystem is changing rapidly in this region. We are seeing a large number of organisations in UAE are focussing on digital transformation and customer engagement and this has created a demand for Gupshup’s conversational messaging platform.

“Our main objective is to build a better customer engagement experience for our clients and make sure they can reach their customers globally with our conversational messaging capabilities.”

With the UAE having one of the highest usage of social media and messaging platforms that can be used to provide contextual, real-time conversations between consumers and brands provide a great business potential for Gupshup, it said in the statement.