Union Properties hires key contractor for $217m Dubai project

Union Properties said on Thursday it has appointed UAE-based Airolink as the EPC contractor for its new AED800 million ($217 million) Motor City Views project in Dubai.

Motor City Views is the first launch of the proposed phased developments in Motor City, cumulatively valued at over AED2.2 billion, Union Properties said in a statement.

“We are proud to associate with Union Properties to elevate the Motor City Developments to even greater heights,” said Dr Anil Pillai, chairman and CEO of Airolink.

Positioned in the heart of Motor City and overlooking its famous racetrack, the project has a built-up area of over 1 million square feet featuring 880 residences comprising 313 studios, 427 one-bedroom apartments, 133 two-bedroom apartments, and seven three-room apartments.

The apartments are divided into three buildings with seven floors and are serviced by recreational areas designated for residents such as air-conditioned sports halls, covered children’s playgrounds and swimming pools.

The buildings also include a retail area and various recreational activities.

“Quality and affordability are the key. We are pleased to align with Airolink to launch this exciting development, reaffirming our commitment to develop thriving communities throughout the UAE,” said Elwood Macalalad, head of projects at Union Properties.