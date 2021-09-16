Dubai designer Paul Bishop takes top honours at Commercial Interior Design Awards

The well-known founder of Bishop Design walked away with six winning awards as well as two highly commended accolades at the industry event, hosted by ITP Media Group at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

Bishop scooped Interior Designer of the Year, while Bishop Design was named Interior Design Firm of the Year; and the award for Interior Design of the Year: Bars & Clubs, went to Privilege at SLS Dubai by Bishop Design. While Carna Steakhouse by Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, claimed the Interior Design of the Year: Food & Beverage, award. And the Behind the Scenes Awards went to Mnuara Zubaidildayevaat from Bishop Design by Paul Bishop. Deseo at the ME by Melia Hotel, Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, came out on top in the Best Outdoor Design of the Year category.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Dubai, by Bishop Design, came Highly Commended in the Interior Design of the Year: Hotels, category. And Sengul Hassan at Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, was also Highly Commended in the Young Interior Designer of the Year category.

The sell-out gala event in the Dubai ballroom welcomed more than 600 people, who were kept safe thanks to social distancing measures put in place by the events team at ITP Media Group.

Dazzling decor and swirling visuals took the annual event up a notch. Guests enjoyed a lavish gala dinner and were entertained by the beats of the talented DJ Lobito.

Superstar designer Karim Rashid was guest of honour and delivered an impactful keynote about the future of the design-driven world, before handing out the final three gongs.

The event was sponsored by Scientechnic Lighting Solutions, Bradley Corporation, Flos, Huda Lighting, Havelock One Interiors, Linea Light Group, Lutron GL Limited, Emkay Interiors and Styro.