Dubai’s Dragon Oil plans production surge to 300,000 bpd by 2026

Dubai-owned Dragon Oil has revealed plans to increase production to 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) by 2026, with potential new developments in Turkmenistan, Iraq and Egypt.

The upstream oil and gas exploration, development, and production company, which is fully-owned by Dubai’s Government, currently produces 160,000 bpd.

Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dragon Oil, said: “At Dragon Oil, we are determined to achieve our sustainable growth targets through unlocking new opportunities around the world, including in Turkmenistan, Iraq and Egypt. The board has put a strategy for us to increase production from 160,000 bpd currently to 300,000 bpd by 2026.

“Furthermore, our revenues are projected to get a fresh boost this year, driven by the global crude oil prices rise to $75 per barrel recently.”

Al-Jarwan revealed that Dragon Oil achieved a positive performance in 2020, and continues to maintain steady annual growth in 2021, despite the challenges caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic occurred, Dragon Oil had to cut spending and operating expenditures by 35 percent; but there were no layoffs. We have been a pioneer in adopting digital solutions and new energy innovations, and therefore we have managed to maintain our financial resilience while forging ahead with our overseas projects,” he said.

Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dragon Oil.

He added that Dragon Oil has recently renewed its contract in Turkmenistan for 10 additional years at a total value of $400 million. The contract was due to expire in 2025.

Al Jarwan made the statements at a press conference while announcing details of the 2021 edition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE), which will commence on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre.