Emirates to increase US flights as restrictions ease

Emirates plans to ramp up flights to the United States as travel restrictions ease further and ahead of the World Expo event in Dubai that’s expected to draw millions of visitors.

Starting from October, Emirates will be operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston, Dallas, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC as follows:

Boston: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights-a-week

Dallas: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights-a-week

New York: 19 weekly flights, increasing from 18 flights-a-week (including flights connecting Milan and New York)

San Francisco: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights-a-week

Seattle: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights-a-week

Washington DC: Five weekly flights, increasing from four flights-a-week

The carrier aims to restore more than 90 percent of its pre-Covid frequencies to the country by early December.

The US this month lowered its travel warning for the United Arab Emirates to level 3 from 4.

Emirates was hit hard by the pandemic, with widespread border curbs preventing travellers to make the intercontinental journeys in which the carrier specialises.

As demand for travel picks up, it has ramped up operations and plans to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

Daily cases have been dropping in the UAE, which has rolled out one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs. Dubai, one of the country’s seven emirates, is preparing to host the Expo event in October and aims to attract 25 million visits over six months.