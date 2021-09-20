Why e-commerce spending in the MENAP region shows no sign of slowing

During this year, approximately 83 percent of MENAP consumers will maintain or increase their current levels of e-commerce spending into 2022, compared to 47 percent in 2020, according to Checkout.com’s latest MENAP Payments report.

The ‘Digital Transformation in MENA and Pakistan: Why payments are key to unlocking more growth and opportunity’ report highlights developments in the region’s e-commerce and fintech sectors over the past 12 months, as well as the irrevocable shift in consumer behaviour.

This shift has been pervasive for the convenience economy, especially with everyday items, such as food deliveries, groceries, and household goods.

The report also finds an increase in the frequency of online shopping amongst consumers, with nearly half (45 percent) of participants saying they shop online at least once-a-month now, and 53 percent stating that they are doing more of their shopping online now compared to pre-pandemic times.

“A flourishing digital payments and e-commerce ecosystem is leading consumers to feel more empowered, with start-ups thriving in the fintech arena, and commercial markets opening up,” said Mo Ali Yusuf, regional manager for MENAP at Checkout.com.

This rise in digital commerce has been matched by great advancements in the region’s digital payments ecosystem.

Traditional payment methods, such as cash-on-delivery and bank transfers, have once again seen a decrease year-on-year, with 60 percent of consumers in the region now preferring to pay for e-commerce via digital payment methods – a 20 percent increase since Checkout.com’s 2020 report.

The flourishing regional ecosystem has also paved the way for newer methods of paying, including digital wallets, in-app social shopping, and buy now pay later (BNPL) options.

Checkout.com’s global data in 2021 also suggests that the MENAP region is actually outperforming others, such as Europe and APAC, for the adoption of in-app social shopping and BNPL.

Today, three in four (76 percent) consumers in the region report using some form of fintech app in the past year, with 81 percent feeling they directly benefit from the growing fintech sector.

“For the first time, our data shows us that MENAP has begun to outperform European markets in the adoption of emerging payment methods. This presents a phenomenal opportunity for global and domestic merchants to expand their businesses across MENA,” added Yusuf.

Another sign of the region’s maturing e-commerce and digital payment industries is a sustained increase in cross-border commerce.

Approximately 85 percent of consumers in the region have made online purchases from brands and retailers outside of their home country in the past 12 months, with this year’s report further predicting that over 80 percent of large European enterprise merchants will be selling into the MENAP region by 2023.