Online car buying platform CARS24 closes largest funding round yet

E-commerce platform CARS24, which has sold more than 1,000 cars in the UAE since its launch in April this year, has raised AED1.2 billion ($327 million) in series F equity funding, nearly doubling its valuation to AED6.75bn ($1.8bn).

The round was led by DST Global, Falcon Edge and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from Tencent and existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds.

“CARS24 is building a data-enabled tech platform that is organising the fragmented used car market in India. We have been closely tracking its approach and efforts that have disrupted the used car retailing in India,” said Munish Varma, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Founded in 2015 and based in India, the used car business is the largest online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles in the country, operating in over 130 cities. CARS24, which has recently expanded to the UAE and Australia, will use the new funding to drive global expansion as well as further build its cars, bikes, and financing business in India, while continuing to invest in customer experience technology.

“We are deeply impressed by the founders’ leadership, and are thrilled to back them as they transform the used car industry in India and scale internationally across MENA and SE Asia,” said Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital.

CARS24 enjoys over 90 percent market share in India and has completed 400,000 transactions to date.

“We have been working relentlessly over the last six years to fulfil thousands of people’s dreams of owning a car by transforming the customer’s journey – ‘the CARS24 way’ – that is hassle-free, safe and transparent,” said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of CARS24.