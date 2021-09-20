Amazon to create 1,500 jobs as it targets UAE expansion

Amazon on Monday announced the creation of 1,500 jobs across the UAE this year as it expands its footprint in support of the country’s acceleration towards a digital economy.

The e-commerce giant said the expansion will help it better serve customers and communities by “delivering a smarter, faster, and even more consistent experience”.

Amazon said it is fostering job creation as it increases its fulfillment centre storage capacity by 60 percent.

By the end of 2021, the company’s storage space in the UAE will be spread over more than 3.7 million cubic feet – which is equivalent to approximately 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools – enabling Amazon to store millions of products for businesses.

The company is also adding four new delivery stations that will increase its total area by 70 percent, speeding up the handling of deliveries and bolstering reach.

“We are scaling our operations to support the customer experience, getting people across the UAE what they want, when they want, wherever they are. Our expansion is underpinned by our support of the UAE’s growing digital economy, as we continue to invest in people, process and technology,” said Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

“As we accelerate our culture of innovation to better serve customers, we are excited to become an enabler of opportunity for talent in the UAE… Amazon’s investment reflects our long-term commitment to the communities in which we operate, as we continue to grow sustainably and responsibly.”

He added that the operations expansion in the UAE will be delivered through a pipeline of new openings, closure of older buildings and upgrades.

Today, the Amazon network across the UAE comprises two fulfillment centres, eight delivery stations, three sorting centres and a network of delivery service partners.