Scotland eyes UAE seafood market in post-Brexit growth drive

With the UK’s EU departure increasing cross-border trade complexities within Europe, Scottish producers are targeting the Middle East with wide-ranging oceanic spoils, including salmon, shellfish, langoustines, white fish and farmed seafood.

In 2020, Scottish seafood exports to the UAE totalled £3.40 million, taking a pandemic-driven hit from £6.21m comparative sales in 2019, according to UK government figures. Wider MENA sales reached £5.80m and £11.37m in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

“Brexit has had a huge impact on the seafood industry. Scotland exports 80 percent of its farmed and caught seafood – the majority was going to Europe, so it has been a difficult time for the sector because fish is so perishable and it has become more complex to export any product to the EU since Brexit,” Clare MacDougall, head of trade marketing North America, UK and Middle East, Seafood Scotland, told Arabian Business.

Market diversification drive

According to MacDougall, Scottish firms are looking to significantly diversify their exports from EU markets, into regions such as the Middle East, the US and Canada.

Seafood Scotland – a government trade promotion body – is actively in talks with Edinburgh airport to leverage growing freight links between Scotland and Gulf countries, such as the UAE and Qatar.

“There is a great opportunity to grow links and improve trading opportunities to export seafood to the Gulf. The regional demand is there and the local chefs are interested in Scottish seafood. We just need to get the product out there,” she said.

“The UAE, in particular, is a growing market and we are focused on it, so our export figures will grow. Brexit has contributed to a direct increased output to the UAE,” MacDougall added.

Seafood Scotland, which has a dedicated Dubai-based office, is working directly with UAE companies to promote the nutritional and quality benefits of Scottish seafood. The trade body is also conducting UAE market research on local eating habits and sharing the data with its members.

“We are also working with marketing companies in the UAE to raise awareness within the service sector of our range of seafood – we are very well known for our salmon, but we have 60 other species that we either farm or fish. For example, people don’t know that Scotland catches two thirds of the world’s supply of langoustines,” she said, adding that Seafood Scotland will announce the UAE’s first annual chef seafood competition in the coming weeks.

Scotland is a recognised global pioneer in sustainable fishing methods, holding more MSC accreditations than most other EU countries. All Scottish fishing vessels are licensed based on their size, where they fish and what they catch.

“Scottish fishermen consider themselves to be custodians of the sea, deeply passionate about sustaining the rich marine environment from which they make their living,” said MacDougall.

“Scotland is surrounded by coastline and is home to an abundance of seafood and amazingly clear waters that are nutrient rich. We are not a volume provider like Norway or Chile – we have a premium sustainable offering that is renowned around the world,” she added.