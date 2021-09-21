Why framing innovative HR, digital policies is vital for Middle East companies

Building empathetic and impactful human capital policies, along with positioning ‘digital’ as a horizontal function, will be among the key aspects that will matter the most for companies in the Middle East and beyond in the next 12-18 months, as they navigate the emerging, post-pandemic marketplace, according to new research.

The ability of companies to quickly reconfigure their customer support functions with highly modernised virtual platforms, along with systemic innovations for strong governance and organisational resilience will be the other factors that could steer corporate majors to be on top of the game, the market study by EMA Partners said.

“With the economy in the Middle East, especially in the GCC region, rebounding rapidly, executing the same leadership strategies of the pre-Covid era may prove to be no longer viable and effective. Every C-suite executive today should reassess their priorities, watch out for potential roadblocks and possible blind spots,” cautioned the report by EMA Partners UAE, part of the global leadership search and advisory firm EMA Partners.

The report also suggested that championing diversity and inclusion, employee well-being and transparent performance metrics to create a challenging and vibrant work environment, should be the top priority for companies in the Middle East.

In this context, the report also revealed that while employers are eager to re-establish a strong in-person presence, employees are really not quite there yet.

The market study also stressed upon the need for a collective effort on the part of corporate top leaderships to face the challenges of the emerging marketplace.

“[In the emerging post-pandemic marketplace] the board, the chief executive officer and the rest of the C-suite talent are all responsible for regaining the growth and momentum,” said the report, authored by Amarjeet Dutta and Bala Kumaran, partner and consultant respectively at EMA Partners UAE.

The market study, based on extensive consultations with company top leaderships and analysis of handling of the Covid crisis by various companies in the region, also called for re-orientation of strategies by corporate chief financial officers (CFOs).

“CFOs should shift from a defensive to an offensive posture – shift strategy and focus away from crisis management and business as usual, and divert more time towards generating market distinctiveness,” the report said.

It also said corporate financial managers should re-evaluate supply and demand side processes, systems, and workforce, using lessons learned from the pandemic.

On the importance of accelerated digitalisation, the report advised companies to bridge the digital divide of not having the right infrastructure to execute.

“Accelerating hyper automation with intelligent decision making by adopting the philosophy of ‘everything that can be automated, should be’ should be the new motto of companies if they need to succeed in the post-pandemic era,” the report said.

The EMA Partners report also pointed out the ever increasing tasks for corporate technology officers in the emerging marketplace.

“CTOs have increased responsibility in the post-pandemic functioning of companies – they need to increase emphasis on data and cyber security by converting to cloud security,” the report said.