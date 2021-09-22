Middle East companies already feeling heat from climate change

Almost 45 percent of major issuers of capital markets securities in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region have revealed that they are already seeing the impact of climate change on their business or activities – up from just 7 percent a year ago, according to the latest research from HSBC.

While some 97 percent of issuers in the region who responded to the HSBC 2021 Sustainable Finance and Investing Survey said they had increased the attention that they pay to environmental and social issues over the past year.

Gareth Thomas, regional head of Global Banking for HSBC in MENAT, said: “The survey results reflect what we are seeing on the ground, that issuers and investors are valuing sustainable finance.

“The green agenda is here to stay and sustainable finance is pivotal to safeguarding the future of our planet. It is imperative that both investors and issuers in the Middle East continue to engage on the topic to better understand how they can capture the economic as well as environmental and social benefits.”

The annual HSBC survey gathers opinions from more than 2,000 capital market issuers and institutional investors, asset allocators and asset owners worldwide, covering 19 industry sectors.

It showed that 48 percent of issuers in the Middle East rank environmental and social issues as “very important” and that, while only 6 percent of issuers have set targets for their net zero commitments, 78 percent are working towards doing so.

The survey shows that two of the most powerful driving forces for why both regional issuers and investors care about environmental and social issues, is the same belief that it is right to care about the world and society (42 percent), together with increasing regulatory demands for them to pay greater attention (42 percent).

About a fifth of investors in the region say they have a firm-wide policy on responsible investing or ESG issues and 36 percent say they intend to develop one. This is particularly the case in Saudi Arabia and the UAE where 22 percent of investors say they have a policy in place, higher than the regional average.

Investors in the region are, however, experiencing some challenges, which may be slowing their progress. Top among those issues this year is a shortage of expertise and qualified staff – 44 percent of investors say this is a problem for them, up from 26 percent last year.