UAE eases mask mandate with daily cases dropping to year low

The gulf nation will no longer require face masks to be worn on beaches and pools, as well as in beauty salons and medical centres during treatment

The United Arab Emirates has eased rules on face masks amid a sustained decline in coronavirus cases.

The gulf nation will no longer require face masks to be worn on beaches and pools, as well as in beauty salons and medical centres during treatment. No masks will be required while exercising outdoors, or alone in closed spaces.

The UAE has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. Infections have been dropping steadily, with daily cases falling below 400 on Sunday for the first time in more than a year.

