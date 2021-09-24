Food retail giant Subway plans ‘significant’ growth in the UAE

Subway, the world’s largest restaurant brand, has announced plans for “significant growth” in the UAE following the signing of a new master franchise agreement.

The deal with development partner Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group (KOJ) marks the start of a new chapter for Subway in the UAE as it seeks to expand its footprint and remain competitive amongst other quick service restaurants in the market.

The company said the agreement with KOJ will enable significant growth in the UAE in the coming years including accelerated deployment of restaurant remodels as well as “improved guest experiences both on- and off-premise”.

The agreement is part of Subway’s multi-year transformation journey to improve all aspects of the brand as the business expands its presence around the world, it added.

In EMEA, Subway plans to double its number of restaurants across the region in the coming years and will continue to seek partners to support the brand on its journey, it said.

As of June, Subway has approximately 41,600 locations in 104 countries and territories, all independently owned. These locations are largely concentrated in North America.