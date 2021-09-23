Behind the Dubai-born start-up digitalising the region’s cosmetic treatment industry

While the region’s cosmetic treatments industry is on an annual growth trajectory, with $2.2 billion worth of cosmetic treatments conducted annually, very little of that has been digitalised.

As such, Tamer Wali, founder of selfologi, identified a market gap which he quickly filled with the health-tech platform, a comprehensive source of cosmetic treatments and an e-commerce marketplace to compare clinics and practitioners and make bookings.

In June, selfologi raised $17.5 million in seed funding raised by Wali himself and Xenel International Group, a conglomerate headquartered in Saudi Arabia. The platform launched this week, with additional features, such as online bookings, to be launched soon.

In a wide-reaching interview with Arabian Business, Wali outlined his funding journey and the expansion plans he has for selfologi.

How did the idea for selfologi come along? And what is the market-need for it?

I’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, and the idea for selfologi came about as we realised that there is a significant unmet need in the region. There’s not a single, comprehensive, trusted source of information on cosmetic treatments online. So, we created one: selfologi.

There are more than a million searches conducted each month on cosmetic treatments in the Middle East. Our research estimates that over $2.2bn worth of cosmetic treatments are taking place across the region annually of which almost none are booked online. Moreover, a significant proportion of the consumers we surveyed indicated that they couldn’t find the right information to book a treatment online.

This is a major obstacle for consumers as they don’t have a single trusted resource which can aid their decision-making when it comes to something as personal as cosmetic treatments and procedures.

Also, clinics and doctors have limited digital exposure and lack online booking features that facilitate seamless appointment bookings. Hence, selfologi was born with a vision to meet this need for a comprehensive platform that empowers consumers with the knowledge they need and connect them with clinics and practitioners.

What is the business model followed by selfologi?

By the start of 2022, consumers will be able to use selfologi to find all the information they need on clinics and practitioners and access user-generated ratings and reviews to make the right choice for themselves.

We are also enabling clinics and practitioners to leverage their exposure online and provide a platform where they can present their credentials, technology, and value. Selfologi offers the clinics an opportunity to connect with clients, while facilitating easy booking through our platform.

From a commercial point of view, we will charge a commission based on bookings through the platform.

What are your expansion plans?

Our website is up and running with comprehensive content on treatments and concerns, and by the start of 2022, our booking feature will also be available in the UAE followed shortly after in Saudi Arabia with plans for regional expansion.

We will explore more markets as our ambition is to build a global marketplace.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs who are seeking initial funding?

Securing seed funding is one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs often face. New entrepreneurs need to make sure that they have a solid business plan in place, that they seek enough funding to optimise their operating model from the start, and above all, they need to have genuine passion for it.

In addition, there are four important elements that entrepreneurs need to consider. Firstly, you need to be able to clearly and succinctly define the problem that your business is solving and establish how to answer the unmet need of the market.

Secondly, build a strong network. It will help you gain valuable business insights, develop different perspectives, build trust in the community, and lead to new opportunities.

Thirdly, invest in building a talented team. Investors are not only willing to invest in your idea, but also looking for an experienced team that inspires confidence.

Lastly, it is essential to find an investor who is the right fit, someone who is relevant for your company and understands its purpose.

What do you see as the future of healthtech in the region?

Digitalisation is massively impacting the health, beauty and wellness industry today. Consumers are tech-savvy and thrive in the digital world; it’s a natural extension of their lives. They demand convenience, an enhanced user experience and immediate results and gratification.

Consumers in the region are also seeking more transparent, clear and concise information when it comes to cosmetic treatments and concerns. Cosmetic treatment providers need to ensure that they are able to meet the consumers’ demands and join them in the digital world as well.

How about the future of the cosmetics treatments industry?

The cosmetic treatments industry is exciting and is fast becoming an essential domain. People want to feel good about themselves – and so they should – and self-image is a big part of that.

Cosmetic treatments are one such avenue that enables individuals to look after themselves, to build their trust and confidence, and it also provides life-changing experiences such as treating acne scarring, birth defects, or sagging skin.

Technology has and will continue to be an important driver of change in the cosmetics industry. Advanced technologies have enhanced cosmetic treatments, increased safety, effectiveness and efficiency.