Over 40% of UAE employees plan to quit if remote working option is removed – survey

Some 42 percent of UAE employees said they will quit their job if remote working is entirely removed, according to a new report by recruiter firm Robert Walters.

The ‘Symptoms of Dysfunction in Hybrid Working: Obstacles and Solutions’ report surveyed 2,000 professionals in order to identify the symptoms of dysfunction in hybrid working.

Compared to their colleagues who spend more time in the workplace, Jason Grundy, managing director of Robert Walters Middle East & Africa, revealed: “Studies have found that employees working mainly from home were less likely to receive a bonus, get promoted or receive training.”

Whilst two thirds of companies (63 percent) have adopted or are in the process of implementing a hybrid-work model, 40 percent of professionals have stated that their employer’s hybrid working arrangements need to be improved.

The report also revealed that 55 percent of workers believe that their current hybrid working arrangement has resulted in more ‘intense’ working days, with employees feeling overworked (54 percent) and exhausted (39 percent).

“Whilst the switch to remote working was almost instant, we need to appreciate that it was out of necessity. The return to work should be gradual – employers and employees alike should use this year to test a variety of working styles from hybrid-working to potentially removing the 9-5 in favour of hours based on project load,” shared Grundy.

Employees are assertively leading discussions around flexi-working post-pandemic, with an overwhelming 85 percent of professionals expecting more flexibility to work from home.

A total of 78 percent of professionals also stated that they would not take on a new job until this was agreed upfront with their prospective employer.

“Businesses and professionals alike have a unique opportunity to form a new way of working – which if done right, and carefully thought through, could bring about greater efficiencies, higher productivity, more creativity, lower costs and overall improvement in wellbeing, morale and subsequently employee turnover.”

The report also explores the generational divide in the workforce, in which 75 percent of Gen Z workers, aged 18-26 year, stated that the workplace is their number one source of meaning and social connection, and 54 percent said they are likely to leave their employer within 12 months if the traditional workplace culture does not make a full comeback.

“Our research shows that the diminishing social capital accessible through the hybrid or fully working from home model could turn the younger staffers into a ‘flight risk’.”