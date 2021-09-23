Stellar line-up for AB Economic Forum – Abu Dhabi, as capital invites the world

It’s been a big 2021 for the UAE and for Abu Dhabi. Its world-leading response to the pandemic has seen all travel restrictions between prime trading partner the UK removed.

That comes off the back of a $13.8 billion deal between the two countries, adding fuel to the economic engine which has seen foreign direct investment laws updated to allow 100 percent ownership and the huge Emirates Development Bank’s strategy – an $8.2 billion support scheme which aims to help SMEs to access finance and grow their business.

So how do investors capitalise on the prospects Abu Dhabi offer?

Well a host of thought-leaders, government officials and accelerators, plus financial and energy experts will join Arabian Business live on stage on Monday, September 27 at the Rosewood Hotel, to share their insight on how to unlock the massive opportunity on the table.

Our first panel will focus on how Abu Dhabi is attracting the world’s best. We’re honoured to be joined by Sameh al Qubaisi, Executive Director – Executive Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Tim Taylor, QC, of King & Wood Mallesons, Linda Fitz Alan, the Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts and Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO, Acorn Strategy and Abu Dhabi’s first female Golden Visa holder to dive into the prospects, and what awaits investors in the emirate. And it will explore Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a dispute resolution and arbitration centre underpinning confidence in the capital as a place to come and do business.

Our second panel dives into the ‘SME effect’ and looks at the opportunity for start-ups, plus small and medium-sized enterprises to grow and scale. Can Abu Dhabi become an emirate of unicorns? To answer that we’ll be joined by Ramesh Jagannathan, Managing Director, StartAD, Justin McGuire, co-founder of international recruitment firm DMCG Global and Naman Sharma, Partner, Kearney Financial Services.

Abu Dhabi has long been a hub for regional wealth management and corporate finance, something that kicked in into overdrive in recent years with the opening of the ADGM. As the UAE prepares to celebrate 50 years, what are the opportunities and innovations in wealth management and regional fintech that will drive future economic growth? Here Yaser AbuShaban – Senior Investments Adviser at Mercer Consulting, Mercer Financial Services Middle East, will bring his insight to bear on the impact of the pandemic on the industry and what disruptors will shape the financial world moving forward.

And, of course, now exploration of Abu Dhabi’s economy wouldn’t be complete without a keen investigation into the opportunity in the world of energy. Oil and Gas Weekly Editor Carla Sertin will moderate a special session featuring Roché van der Merwey, Market Leader for Defence & Industrial with GHD Consultants, Antonio Cuccarese, Business Development Manager, Metito Utilities Limited, Yusuf Macun, Managing Partner with Cranmore Partners and Dorival Bordignon​, Partner, Energy & Process Industries​, Kearney Middle East.

