UAE’s Al Hosn Covid-19 app to be accepted for entry to UK

For those who have received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Janssen, the Covid-19 vaccination and PCR test record Al Hosn app will now be recognised at UK ports of entry, the UK Embassy in the UAE said on its Twitter page.

Great news! Changes come into effect from 4 October. The vaccination certificate that you generate from the ‘Al Hosn’ App meets the rules for travel from UAE to UK for those fully vaccinated with #Pfizer #AstraZeneca #Moderna or #Janssen find out more: https://t.co/qfuNcWsEgV https://t.co/CXjRTag4Ya — UKinUAE (@ukinuae) September 22, 2021

Further, vaccinations from two different approved will now be allowed, the UK government said. This means, for example, an individual could have one shot from the UK and one shot from another country’s approved program. Formulations of AstraZeneca, Covishield, Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda qualify as approved vaccines, and travellers must have received a full vaccine course at least 14 days before arriving in England. Sinopharm, which has been widely distributed in the UAE, is not on the UK’s approved list.

The UAE-UK air route saw 7.7 million passengers annually before the pandemic, and the air route is an important trade route.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s biggest by international traffic, lists London as its number one destination. The Dubai-Heathrow route was the eighth busiest globally in September, according to aviation specialist OAG.

Experts told Arabian Business that the UK-UAE route is likely to see a significant pick-up from October 4, when Britain begins to welcome double-jabbed UAE passengers without the need for quarantine.

In the week following the announcement of the UAE’s promotion to the UK amber travel list in August, flight bookings between the two countries rose to over 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels and the latest decision is likely to boost travel bookings further.