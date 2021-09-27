Why the private sector is the ‘backbone’ of UAE and Abu Dhabi economies

The private sector is the “backbone” of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE’s economy, according to Sameh Al Qubaisi, executive director – executive affairs office, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Al Qubaisi was speaking during the opening panel session of the AB Economic Forum in the UAE capital on Monday, entitled ‘Bringing the world’s best to Abu Dhabi’.

He said “As we know, the backbone of every country today is not the government. We are an enabler. If we ever tell you that we are here to replace the private sector to make a real economy, I’m lying to your face.

“It’s a fact. The private sector is the backbone of the economy and really that’s what we want to grow.”

According to a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Bayt.com, Abu Dhabi’s rankings as a preferred place to work among foreign professionals climbed from 51st position back in 2014 to fifth this year, in a survey that included 209,000 respondents across 190 countries.

Al Qubaisi said the UAE capital was “blessed” with the ease of doing business and mobility.

And he stressed there was a strong emphasis, not only on attracting talent to the emirate, but in also retaining the very best already operating in Abu Dhabi.

He said: “The most important part is attracting somebody to come to the country. It is expensive, because of marketing and so forth. What we really want to be good at is retention; how do we retain the best talent, the best companies and avoid that outflow?

“We really want to perfect that and we want to create the policies, the funding, the support, the ecosystem that will make sure that the retention is stabilised and that the base grows to become regional, international players.”

He added: “Attraction is important. We also want to make sure that we create the services and industries that will come and add to the ecosystem; incubators, VCs, ICT, technological companies, agtech, edutech.

“We wanted them to have the best in class to move into Abu Dhabi because when those companies move here, by default they will have contractors and sub-contractors, who will hire the skilled labour and when the skilled labour comes in, again there’s going to be a better jump up.”

A prime example of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, is the 270,000 sqm Yas Creative Hub development, which is expected to triple the number of jobs in the emirate’s creative industry to 16,000 by 2031.

Further proof of Abu Dhabi’s prosperity came from Linda Fitz-Alan (pictured below), registrar and chief executive, ADGM Courts, another key speaker on the opening panel, who revealed that during what was a record year for the entity in 2020, 3,200 licenses were registered, a 43 percent year-on-year increase, with assets under management totalling $585 billion.

She said: “That’s happening because of the narrative around the availability of capital; that’s happening around the legal and regulatory framework that whilst it’s robust, it’s flexible, so it’s opening up for opportunities.

“And that’s Abu Dhabi-wide, not just at ADGM. I think the regulatory framework, I see that opening up, and the ease at which people are now able to do business and invest has been incredibly important for investors coming in and the increase in those investors.”

A huge factor, which has strengthened Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s proposition on the world stage, has been the country’s handling of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccination rollout – over 75 percent of the adult population in the country have been immunised against the virus, according to Bloomberg.

Tim Taylor (pictured below), managing director, King & Wood Mallesons law firm, said that both Abu Dhabi and Dubai had a “very good pandemic” in terms of how Covid-19 was managed, and described the recovery as a “catapult”.

He said: “You can feel the streets are extremely busy. I think accessibility of the UAE has always been better because we haven’t made it difficult for people to travel from Africa or other parts of the world.

“Now that everyone communicates on Zoom, they realise that if we’re going to be somewhere, let’s be somewhere that we’re not paying a huge amount of tax.

“I think the future is bright and welcome to Abu Davos everyone.”

The positive sentiment was also shared by Kate Midttun (pictured below), founder and CEO, Acorn Strategy, and Abu Dhabi’s first female recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, who said: “I think there’s just a general sentiment that there’s a great future ahead of us.

“I think we’ve been through a lot, and I look back on the last two years and everything that’s happened, the conversations, and what I really appreciate is the conversations with government and that open consultation to understand what is happening and how things could be better, but at the same time this shift to develop new programmes and get to a better spot.

“I think the government initiatives are really great, a lot of that is really helping to drive a lot of confidence, so in real terms, for start-ups and entrepreneurs, it makes a big difference.”