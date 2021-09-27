Why Abu Dhabi is the ‘frontier market’ for SME investment

A year and a half since the onset of coronavirus, Abu Dhabi has been dubbed the “frontier market” for start-ups and SMEs, the land where opportunities for entrepreneurial talents abound and there is plenty of capital to go around, said panelists at the AB Economic Forum.

In the past year alone, more than a $1 billion in investments have come into the UAE in the first half of 2021, marking year-on-year growth over 60 percent, said Naman Sharma, partner, Kearney Financial.

“I think this has to do with the post-pandemic recovery, but a big part also has to do with all the efforts that are being made in creating the right environment and the ecosystem to attract investment,” said Sharma.

This year has been one of the best for SMEs in UAE’s capital, thanks to a number of factors including the acceleration of tech-adoption – driven by the pandemic – the ease of setting up a business and the government’s response to the pandemic, agreed the panelists.

“The UAE came to the forefront of people’s minds thanks to their handling of the pandemic; it turned the heads of people that perhaps weren’t looking at this part of the world as well,” said Justin McGuire (pictured below), co-founder, DMCG.

“What a time to be alive if you’re an entrepreneur right now: you’ve had people who had the chance of spending more time with their families, thinking about their passion and purpose and the fact that it’s now easier to set up a business here, the access to funding…you combine all these together and you have this perfect storm where being an entrepreneur in the UAE is really accessible and people are prepared to take the risk,” he continued.

Whereas the likes of the US’s Silicon Valley were the start-up havens of the world, Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE are emerging as entrepreneurial hubs of their own where talent are developing start-ups tailored to the region’s unique interests and needs, explained Ramesh Jagannathan, managing director, startAD.

“This has been the best year for us in startAD in terms of bringing start-ups from around the world here. The pandemic accelerated AI adoption and created this concept where we are moving from the power of a few to the power of many,” said Jagannathan (pictured below).

“In a connected world, with the technology being a great leveler, we are able to now build products and services for the local communities that leverages the sensibilities of the country and so on. So, putting it all together – Abu Dhabi’s amazing leadership, its emphasis on strategic thinking and commitment to bringing aspirations of people to reality – I think this is an amazing time [for SMEs in Abu Dhabi]”.

The UAE typically attracted talent looking to work with large corporations but nowadays there is an increased interest to work for the country’s SMEs or launch a start-up out of the UAE, explained McGuire who said that his recruitment firm’s client base “has diversified massively since the pandemic.”

This emphasis on talent was highlighted by Sharma as being a central component of attracting start-ups and SMEs to Abu Dhabi.

“I think the talent for me is fundamentally the most important aspect of the entire SMEs ecosystem,” said Sharma (pictured below).

“If you really look at what will drive the growth of the SMEs and VCs, there’s capital which we already see appetite for from international and regional investors. There’s also the market which is large in the region, and regulatory framework – the enabling environment which the UAE does well – and talent. This fourth pillar of talent is really critical to get right and I think this is where the opportunity is, to really unlock that talent,” he continued.