Infrastructure, regulatory frameworks gear up UAE for post-pandemic growth

As the UAE prepares to celebrate 50 years, Yaser AbuShaban, senior investments adviser at Mercer, and Declan Hegarty, senior executive officer and managing director at JP Morgan Abu Dhabi, discussed at the AB Economic Forum today the opportunities and innovations in wealth management and regional fintech that will drive future economic growth in the UAE.

Talking about how the pandemic has shifted priorities in wealth management, AbuShaban said: “The approach to investing and allocating assets has changed, in the sense that liquidity became more important, as well as the ability to drive liquidity through assets.”

The senior investment advisor stated that the crisis served as a moment of reflection and “reassessment” for investors, while those with smart money saw this as an opportunity.

On how the UAE dealt with the pandemic, Hegarty shared: “The UAE doesn’t let a good crisis go to waste and have been very thoughtfully thinking about how to accelerate some of the reforms and the next level of innovation in the market to keep the country at the top of its game.”

“Investment wise, it is a very busy period, as there are greater segments in the economy in which people can invest in now.”

Driving the acceleration of the sector overall, AbuShaban referenced the country’s “strong infrastructure” that is also supporting the growth of industry disruptors and acting as a safety net for investors.

“It is the regulatory framework that exists within ADGM which allows for companies to easily set up… the right things are being done because the right framework is in place,” he added.

AbuShaban and Hegarty (pictured above) also discussed the role of digitisation in facilitating the ease of doing business, in which Hegarty stated: “People are now willing to conduct financial transactions of big numbers virtually.”

On the importance of embracing ESG in the financial sector, AbuShaban said: “The world is going to be a difficult place if you are fossil fuel dependent as a business or a country, and we have to do something about it.”