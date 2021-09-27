Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City to host Expo 2020 Dubai football training sessions

Manchester City will host daily football sessions at Expo 2020 Dubai, as the English football club has announced Expo as the club’s Training Kit Partner, the club said in a press release.

The six-month global event kicks off this week, and Manchester City coaching staff will lead training sessions, using the same methodology used by the teams on the training pitches in Manchester. Representatives from the club and wider City Football Group network will also take part in bespoke Expo events over the coming months.

“This partnership will integrate Expo 2020 as a core part of every training session and match day as our teams challenge for success this season,” Ferran Soriano, CEO for City Football Group, said.

In addition to the training kit, Expo 2020 branding will also appear across the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy training facilities, as well as featuring on City’s content and digital platforms. Expo 2020 is also an official partner of the Manchester City esports team and features on the front of the esports kit.

“Becoming the Club’s new Training Kit Partner will massively accentuate the ability of Expo 2020 Dubai to engage and inspire fans around the globe by inviting them to share in the excitement of what this unique World Expo will offer, which we sum up as ‘Join the Making of a New World’,” said Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcoms officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Manchester City FC is owned by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Mansour.