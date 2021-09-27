Dubai ruler ‘confident’ of success after final briefings on Expo 2020 plan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has expressed his confidence in delivering the “greatest show in the world” following a visit to the operations centre of the Expo 2020 venue in Dubai.

With the mega event now just days away, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on his visit by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, and chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, the event is all set to welcome delegations representing 191 nations.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the coordination mechanisms used by the teams based at the operations centre.

Expressing his confidence in the ability of Expo 2020 teams to deliver an outstanding event, he said: “We promised to organise the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event.

“Our nation’s talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe’s future.

“Their unwavering positivity, determination and diligent planning gave us the confidence that our mission will be accomplished,” he added.

The main operations centre is run by a total of 134 units made up of personnel representing 95 nationalities. Local, federal, public and private entities are working under the same umbrella to ensure close coordination in running the event.

Sheikh Mohammed (pictured below) also reviewed Dubai Police’s preparations for the event, and the latest smart technologies being used to ensure the highest standards of security at the venue.

He also reviewed the preparations of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) for the event.

DHA’s Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emergency Centre will offer comprehensive healthcare services to Expo 2020 visitors, including PCR tests.

DHA has set up a five-lane drive-through PCR testing facility and a PCR screening centre with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day, which will provide results within four hours.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the plans of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to provide public transport facilities to facilitate the smooth movement of people during the event.

Expo 2020 Dubai will launch on October 1 and will run until March 31 next year.