Dubai Government staff to get six-days paid leave for Expo

Dubai Government employees will be given six-days paid leave in order to visit the World Expo.

The directive was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Leave can be taken any time throughout the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run for 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “It is crucial that employees get to learn from the successful experiences and ideas being showcased at the event, which will contribute to inspiring new approaches that can help realise the ambitious goals of the UAE in the next 50 years.

“We have an exceptional opportunity to create a glorious future, and we want our teams to gain new insights from successful global projects and ventures in order to create the best solutions.”

Expo 2020 Dubai was awarded to the emirate back in November 2013. Originally scheduled to open its doors to the world last year, the event was postponed for 12 months in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, with the unanimous backing of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.

The six-month showcase, which is operating under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, will host over 190 countries and is expected to attract 25 million visits.

Sheikh Hamdan added: “Expo 2020 will be a landmark event that unites the world and brings together diverse cultures, streams of knowledge, creative perspectives and innovations from across the world, all under one roof. Our goal is to connect minds and create a bright new future, while also generating positive outcomes that will benefit the world.

“We want our teams to keep abreast of the latest global developments and be aware of creative ideas coming from different parts of the world.”