Why a makeover is needed to sell the energy sector to the next generation

The oil and gas industry needs a makeover in order to attract younger participants into the sector and a combination of decarbonisation and digitalisation could provide the perfect tools to do that, according to industry experts.

A 2017 survey from global consultants Ernst & Young found that 62 percent of Generation Z respondents considered a career in oil and gas unappealing, while more than two out of every three teens believed the industry causes problems rather than solves them.

This situation has only been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as people in general, and the younger generation, in particular, seek a renewed sense of purpose in their careers.

Speaking at the AB Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi, during a panel discussion entitled The Energy Opportunity, experts agreed that more needs to be done to improve the industry’s reputation among young job-seekers.

Dorival Bordignon, partner, Energy & Process Industries, Kearney Middle East, said: “One thing that people forget is the scale of the energy sector. You can make a massive difference if you are a new grad or someone joining the industry. The scale that you have, the importance that you have in our lives, is really massive.

“I don’t know if the energy sector is selling this as it should. The sector has been very risk averse, it’s always been about safety and safety and safety, doing the things repeatedly, better over time and without risk. But the world is moving in another direction right now and the new generation, they want something different.”

Bordignon (pictured belowe) said the energy transition, away from a dependence on fossil fuels amid greater concern for climate change, would be one way to entice a younger audience into the sector, but he added that digitalisation would make the industry more agile, faster and more resilient.

“I think the combination of the energy transition and digitalisation can be very strong for attracting new talent to the sector,” he said.

Research from PwC revealed that around 60 percent of the region’s citizens are under 30-years-old. The study further highlighted that this age group is expected to grow from under 30 million to 65m by 2030.

And while the 160-year-old oil and gas industry has made continuous strides in innovation throughout its history, these technical advancements have not been conveyed to the younger population.

Yusuf Macun (pictured below), managing partner, Cranmore, said: “Absolutely, a sense of purpose is a major motivator of young talent and it’s no longer good enough to say, scope three emissions are someone else’s problem. The idea that I just take the stuff out of the earth and if there’s demand I can provide it, that no longer seems to work in the universe, certainly where I evolved, and I imagine energy transition would be a huge help in that regard.”

In March 2019, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) released the results of its inaugural Workforce of the Future survey, which was based on interviews with STEM students and graduates between 15 and 35 years of age in 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The survey found that 44 percent of respondents were interested in working in the oil and gas industry; this was on a par with other sectors such as marketing and advertising (48 percent), hospitality (47 percent), transport and logistics (46 percent), and retail (41 percent).

However, a significantly larger proportion of young people surveyed were attracted by careers in technology (77 percent), life sciences and pharmaceuticals (58 percent), and healthcare (57 percent).

Roche van der Merwe (pictured above), market leader, Defence and Industrials, GHD, said: “What we certainly see in our business is that the younger generation are much more interested in the clean energy space and in general it suits their world view, and the traditional oil and gas industry does not have the reputation that they want to be associated with.

“I definitely see lots of opportunity for the younger generation and a great natural interest in wanting to participate in that.”