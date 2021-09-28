UK government confirms acceptance of internationally ‘mixed’ UAE vaccines

Double-jabbed UAE travellers to Britain will be accepted into the country from October 4, even if they have a mix of vaccines from different international programmes, the UK government has confirmed.

For those who have received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Janssen, the Covid-19 vaccination and PCR test record Al Hosn app will now be recognised at UK ports of entry, the UK Embassy in the UAE said on its Twitter page.

In cases where two doses of the vaccine are required for a full course, UAE residents – like all approved travellers – will be able to mix two different types of vaccine, such as AstraZeneca and Moderna. However, Sinopharm, which has been widely distributed in the UAE, is not on the UK’s approved list.

UAE travellers will also be admitted if they have two vaccinations under two different approved programmes, for example, EU and UAE, or Australia and UAE. For a full list of countries with approved UK vaccine programmes, click here.

Travellers must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in England.

Experts told Arabian Business that the UK-UAE route is likely to see a significant pick-up from October 4, when Britain begins to welcome double-jabbed UAE passengers without the need for quarantine.

In the week following the announcement of the UAE’s promotion to the UK amber travel list in August, flight bookings between the two countries rose to over 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels and the latest decision is likely to boost travel bookings further.