How coronavirus led to the ‘great reshuffle’ of work-life, according to LinkedIn MENA

One of the most enduring results of coronavirus is that it has forever altered the way we work. In what LinkedIn MENA is calling the “great reshuffle”, employees now have the option to work from home , the office or a mix of both.

Almost 50 percent of employees have returned to office work, while 40 percent are looking for a flexible schedule and ability to work from home part-time, LinkedIn MENA’s Future of Work survey indicated. The professional network surveyed 1,000 employees across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“Some of the similarities that we have seen between the MENA and global markets is that there is no overwhelming consensus regarding going back to the office. Employees are conflicted between going back to the office full-time, wanting to work remotely full-time, and there is also a percentage who want to do a mix of everything,” Najat Abdelhadi, head of communications, Growth Markets EMEA at LinkedIn MENA, told Arabian Business.

As such, flexibility is vital while both employers and employees assess what their best course towards productivity and job satisfaction is.

“What we are seeing is unprecedented change in the world of work, something that we call the great reshuffle: everyone is learning, adjusting and trying to have a say in the evolving models of work,” said Abdelhadi.

“Leaders, businesses and employers might be facing a lot of stress and confusion right now on how to make sure that this new work model works in their company. However, it also presents a golden opportunity to rethink our work models or corporate culture and rebuild a relationship with employees,” she continued.

Abdelhadi added: “Flexibility is king as we go forward and it’s just a question of how exactly are we going to build this flexibility.”

Flexibility is vital while both employers and employees assess what their best course towards productivity and job satisfaction is.

As more corporates gear up for a full return to the office, 70 percent of employees surveyed indicated they felt ‘out of practice’ when it comes to office life, while 35 percent believed they are no longer used to socialising in the workplace.

“They can’t really deal with colleagues and the office environment any more. Almost 30 percent of these people have actually quit their jobs as a result of being asked to go back to the office, which is something that would have been completely far-fetched a couple of years ago, before the pandemic,” said Abdelhadi.

Almost 80 percent of employees believe there would be a “stigma” associated with people who decide to work from home for part of the time, while 65 percent worry not being seen in the office full-time will negatively impact their career progression, the survey revealed.

Speaking about LinkedIn’s model post-pandemic, Abdelhadi said: “What we have seen at LinkedIn is that no one size fits all. It has to be an open conversation based on the individual and the team. We are trusting each other to make sure we are doing our best work where we think we can do it.”

In what Abdelhadi called the “development tip”, 65 percent of young professionals indicated their professional learning was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“The main theme here is it is all work-in-progress so we’re all learning as we go. So I don’t think there’s a hard model of how you make sure that these young people are integrated into the workforce, but maybe something as simple as a daily check-in could do the trick or mentorship programmes,” said Abdelhadi.

Najat Abdelhadi, head of communications, Growth Markets EMEA at LinkedIn MENA.

As the dust settles over the great reshuffle, Abdelhadi believes flexibility at work will remain.

“Over the next year or two, businesses will be able to maybe establish a new working model and relationship with employees where they feel that they can build trust, and maybe time will offer enough proof points to show that the culture has changed in favour of a more flexible work model,” she said.

“Ultimately, it’s a positive outlook for everyone and it’s an opportunity to redesign and reshape our working models, while at the same time solving for productivity as well,” continued Abdelhadi.