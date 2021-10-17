In a highly competitive retail market, that is saturated with endless choices and few barriers to entry, retailers are constantly vying for the attention of consumers.

In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has also reshaped the sector to one that embraces a hybrid retail approach – a seamless blend between brick and clicks – and requires a hyper-personalised shopping experience.

To remain afloat, win new customers, and retain old ones, it has become necessary for retailers to adopt more innovative strategies and technologies to stand out and outshine the competition.

Supported by Zendesk, the ‘AB/Talks Could customer service be your secret sales sauce?’ webinar will explore the emerging approach that is revolutionising customer experience and loyalty, as well as permeating global e-commerce retailers and start-ups – conversational commerce.

For e-commerce businesses and retailers, the choice has become clear – having a unified, robust conversational commerce strategy is the key to continued success and increased revenue.

From chatbots that provide product recommendations, to ordering via home voice assistants, conversational commerce comes in many forms to provide a customer-centric shopping experience by allowing instant access to a brand’s products or services.

Conversational commerce relies on creating an ongoing relationship with consumers throughout the entire customer journey.

The webinar, moderated by Arabian Business editor in chief Staff Writer on Tuesday October 12 at 2pm (GST), will also look at how the right tech platform can help provide retailers with a 360-degree view of their customers, as well as ensure a seamless integration of all communication channels – a key aspect for the success of conversational commerce.

Speakers include retail experts, Celine Maher, regional vice president UKI & Emerging markets at Zendesk; Halima Jumani, director of finance and operations at Kibsons – one of the biggest grocery e-commerce players in the UAE; Lina Ghallagher, e-commerce consultant at Emerce Consulting; Kate Midttun, founder and CEO of Acorn Strategy; and Ryan den Roojen, chief e-commerce officer at Chalhoub Group.

In today’s e-commerce and retail world, customers expect convenience and immediacy – and on the channel of their choice. When coupled with a conversational commerce strategy, automation can help retailers build loyalty, grow trust and create engaging online experiences.

Through AI, retailers are able to turn millions of real-time data points on customers into personalised recommendations and actionable insights for their business.

