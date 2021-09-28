How tech will drive Abu Dhabi’s economy on solid foundation of safety and stability

The future prosperity of Abu Dhabi will be driven by a continued focus on technology, built on a solid foundation of safety and stability within the emirate, according to a panel of experts at the AB Economic Forum in the UAE capital.

Entitled ‘Bringing the world’s best to Abu Dhabi’, panelists unanimously agreed that the push towards digitisation has accelerated the emirate’s appeal to the global audience, particularly over the past 18 months as the world struggled to come to terms with the coronavirus crisis.

Sameh Al Qubaisi (pictured below), executive director – executive affairs office, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “For us, the major push was the digital side. We’ve had to move services, operations of services, the licensing, the visas, your day-to-day requirements, whatever could be moved to digital.

“The government went back to the drawing board. It was an important mandate for us, having this one-stop-shop for information and I think that’s what’s important for us, having a portal with all the information whether you’re outside the emirate or inside and it gives you all the information at your fingertips.”

According to a study from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) earlier this year, the UAE was ranked third globally for the provision of digital services and subsequent adoption.

In total, 61 percent of UAE respondents revealed they use digital government services once per week minimum, 14 percent above the global average; while services received a net satisfaction score of 73 percent, in comparison to the averages of developed countries (64 percent) and developing countries (58 percent).

Linda Fitz-Alan, registrar and chief executive, ADGM Courts, said: “I think the infrastructure has become extraordinary, and I think the country, and Abu Dhabi’s insistence on technology to push through and to bring the country through and to open up to the world, and to connect to the world through that technology, has been an incredibly important strategy.

“We do a lot of work asking investors and asking our clients: What made you come here? What do you want? What can we do more? What can Abu Dhabi do more? And it really is those integers, it’s capital, it’s regulatory framework, it’s security, it’s safe living.

“All of them together has being a focus of Abu Dhabi, combined with technology, it’s really driven that investment in, and will continue to do so, because I think, for Abu Dhabi, it’s a temperament, it’s in the DNA to keep going and to keep opening up opportunities.”

Kate Midttun (pictured above), founder and CEO, Acorn Strategy and Abu Dhabi’s first female recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, revealed that she renewed her business license online recently, which took just six minutes, thanks to the technology employed by the government.

“It usually takes a couple of days of time; 16 hours to get the paperwork together and going in visiting the office a couple of times and realising you’ve forgotten something. But six minutes online and it’s done now for three years,” she said.

“I think those changes just make it so much easier to do business here and to want to continue doing business here as well.”

The UAE earned huge plaudits for the way in which the country tackled the coronavirus pandemic – daily reported cases are down to around 300 – and the great success of the country’s vaccination rollout – as of Monday, the total number of doses provided stood at 19,872,799 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 200.93 doses per 100 people.

While, according to a further study by BCG and Bayt.com, Abu Dhabi’s rankings as a preferred place to work among foreign professionals climbed from 51st position back in 2014 to fifth this year, in a survey that included 209,000 respondents across 190 countries.

And Midttun believed a contributory factor to that was the safety and stability of the emirate and wider country.

She said: “I’d say we have a fairly clear view of what is going to happen over the next couple of years in terms of growth and the opportunity that’s there, because there’s so much government investment and stimulus. We know what the projects are; we know those great 50 projects for 50 years; and we can see that there’s a serious, self belief here.

“I think really over the last year the conversation has been, how do I do it here because I am unsure about what the future is in the UK or the US? I think just that pathway and having more certainty over what is going to happen here and just to get a clearer view of what the next few years looks like, is a clear advantage.”

Fellow panellist, Tim Taylor (pictured above), managing director, King & Wood Mallesons law firm, described the UAE as the “new combination of Switzerland and the offshore islands”.

He said: “I think that, in an unstable world, it has been an oasis of prosperity, and I just think that the pandemic has really, plus all of the political instability in the world, has helped put that into sharp focus.”