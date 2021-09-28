Emirates announces London Gatwick return in December

The move by the Dubai-based carrier comes as the UK prepares to accept vaccination certificates from 55 countries, including the UAE, from October 4, meaning vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will no longer need to self-isolate.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “With the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, we’ve seen a big surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months and further ahead, be it for business, a winter sun escape or to visit family and friends.”

Emirates will return to the UK capital with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft. Flight EK015 will depart Dubai International at 7.40am and arrive in London Gatwick at 11.40am; while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 13.35pm and arrive in Dubai at 0.40am the following day.

Emirates’ UK operations

The addition of London Gatwick to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates’ UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester; ten weekly service to Birmingham; a daily service to Glasgow; and four weekly service to Newcastle.

By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, growing its global network of over 120 destinations – restoring close to 90 percent of Emirates’ pre-pandemic network.

From October 4, travellers who have received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Janssen, the Covid-19 vaccination and PCR test record Al Hosn app will be recognised at UK ports of entry, the UK Embassy in the UAE said on its Twitter page.

In cases where two doses of the vaccine are required for a full course, UAE residents – like all approved travellers – will be able to mix two different types of vaccine, such as AstraZeneca and Moderna. However, Sinopharm, which has been widely distributed in the UAE, is not on the UK’s approved list.

UAE travellers will also be admitted if they have two vaccinations under two different approved programmes, for example, EU and UAE, or Australia and UAE. For a full list of countries with approved UK vaccine programmes, click here.

Travellers must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in England.

Experts told Arabian Business that the UK-UAE route is likely to see a significant pick-up. In the week following the announcement of the UAE’s promotion to the UK amber travel list in August, flight bookings between the two countries rose to over 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels and the latest decision is likely to boost travel bookings further.