Dubai-Africa investments in focus at two-day summit

Investment opportunities for companies in Dubai and Africa will be explored during a two-day summit to be held ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai.

In line with the Expo’s vision of Connecting Minds & Creating the future, the Africa-Dubai Investment Business Summit will bring together business leaders at Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai on Wednesday and Thursday.

To be hosted by The Africa World Business Centre in collaboration with the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre under the Royal patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, member of the royal family of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The summit will host five panel sessions that will be focused on the way forward for trade and investment opportunities available in Africa and Dubai.

There will be opportunities for government institutions, corporate businesses and entrepreneurs to pitch to both private and public investors present.

Several presentations will also serve as a guide for investors looking to invest in both Africa and Dubai.

As part of the summit, the Africa-Dubai Deal Room Private Meetings is a match-making platform that connects real-time investors to facilitate partnership and investment deals globally.

It specifically supports governments and companies with the need for investors, finance and partnerships.

The summit will be followed by a charity event and a guided tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai for VIP guests who will include ministers, presidents, diplomatic corps, senior level government officials from the Middle East and Africa.

The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi will also be awarding “International Honours” to those who have contributed to making the world a better place.