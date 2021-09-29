How coronavirus changed the investment scene

When unprecedented social, economic, and health changes took place abruptly and a new normal emerged, the Middle East’s investment landscape was transformed.

For sovereign wealth funds, as well as institutional and retail investors, liquidity was the first thing to come into sharp focus last year as economies struggled to cope with the shocks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the Middle East, 57 percent of sovereigns saw outflows as the focus on liquidity to fund short term demands took hold,” said Josette Rizk, director, institutional clients, Middle East & Africa, Invesco.

“While most sovereigns have been building up cash reserves to facilitate such requests for emergency funding, the sustained period of volatility over the past year prompted many to review the impact of the crisis on long-term investment trends.”

With that being said, the investment community is experiencing a period of great risk and great opportunity, with newfound priorities expected to be carried out into the future.

The pandemic has also served as a stark reminder that when it comes to financial planning, diversity is key.

A balanced and diversified portfolio of assets is imperative to maintaining and increasing wealth, and those with a diverse portfolio were better able to weather the storm at a time when there was significant volatility and turbulence in the markets.

Sustainable and ESG-driven opportunities have come to the forefront.

As the investment landscape continues to shift, sustainable and ESG-driven opportunities have come to the forefront alongside digital enhancements, among others.

Companies with a strong focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and technology as a sector are the key choices of investment in the Asia market amidst the pandemic.

Spotlight on ESG priorities

The ongoing health crisis has served as a reminder of the importance of understanding complex and interconnected systemic risks and having processes in place to appropriately address them.

With that, today’s investors are looking for investment strategies that cover ESG themes, seeking a portfolio strategy that is resilient, diversified and sustainable.

“The integration of ESG factors into the investment process is becoming a minimum standard in building a resilient portfolio,” said Rosa Sangiorgio (pictured above), Head of ESG at Pictet Wealth Management.

“Not only does ESG investing provide downside protection, especially during social or economic crises, but corporate sustainability initiatives drive better financial performance through improved risk management and more innovation,” she added.

In terms of Gulf sovereign wealth funds, long-term planning for ESG investments aligns with their respective economies’ plans to diversify away from a dependence on energy prices.

“The pandemic also accelerated ESG-related issues, with regional sovereigns pushing ahead on their search for sustainable investment opportunities, such as those addressing climate change,” said Rizk (pictured below).

In the Middle East, we are seeing more government investment arms, family offices and sovereign wealth fund institutions consider companies based on the impact that they generate, as well as investing sustainably, but not at the sacrifice of financial returns.

Digital and tech appetite

Technology has been the key driver of a tectonic shift in critical sectors, such as healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing and retail, and the Middle East is slowly establishing itself as a global hub for innovation in financial technology.

Digital adoption has also taken a quantum leap, with the pandemic providing a reality check for businesses that had been reluctant to embrace digital transformation.

“The technological landscape in the Middle East continues to evolve at an impressive rate. Technology has facilitated the disruption of traditional sectors, services, and commerce. Moreover, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have placed AI at the heart of their economic strategies over the next decade,” shared Mathias Gonzales (pictured below), head of investment specialists – Middle East & Africa at Pictet Wealth Management.

Among the new 50 economic initiatives unveiled by the UAE to boost its competitiveness and attract AED550 billion ($150bn) in foreign direct investment, the UAE and the Emirates Development Bank announced its intent to invest AED5bn in industrial technology and technology-heavy sectors, priority areas for the nation.

While many market segments have simply crumbled under the economic pressure from the pandemic, fintech and digitisation across the financial sector appears to be thriving. The technology space has been very active for several years and the future remains promising for this field.

“While the spotlight may be concentrated on the biggest tech giants, a handful of unicorn stories keep investors with the appropriate risk appetite engaged. As such, we have seen strong interest in both liquid and illiquid tech opportunities from our clients,” added Gonzales.

Emerging tech trends attracting investors

As more and more businesses across the globe continue to invest in their digital capabilities, investors are increasingly willing to back heavily in the technologies behind the drive.

While the market may continue to be volatile as a result of the ongoing pandemic, there is a degree of certainty for investors – namely that the trends that have served to shape the field in recent years will continue to guide investor activity in the short to medium term.

While return on investment will always be a crucial consideration, how to deliver impact and add real value in an ever-changing world is likely to remain relevant for many investors when considering which companies to fund.

The MENA region currently has over 1,200 fintech players, covering everything from credit to insurance to wealth management offered through a centralised cloud-based platform.

“Globally, investments in tech start-ups have increased at a pretty torrid pace over the last few years, so I think it was a matter of time before founders and investors realised that there was an incredible opportunity in the MENA region, given how extremely high smartphone penetration rates are and how tech savvy this population is,” said Sonia Gokhale (pictured above), a founding partner of VentureSouq.

New and emerging technologies arriving on the market are contingent upon investors willing to put considerable funds into seeing the technology bear fruit. As emerging technologies pop up and digital transformation occurs around the world, investment rates in new tech are bound to go up with them.

Pankaj Asthaana (pictured below), VP, Digital Payments and Labs, MENA Mastercard shares the top five emerging tech trends in finance that are creating attractive investment prospects in the region.

“Without a doubt, the future of finance is digital first. Today, 95 percent of consumers in the MENA region are considering emerging payments such as wearables, biometrics, digital wallets, and currencies, and QR code, in addition to contactless, according to the Mastercard New Payments Index.

“The second related trend is the revolution occurring in online ‘Card on File’ solutions resulting in more convenient payment experiences. For example, ‘Click to Pay’ is taking away the need to store card details with multiple merchants and the related hassle of updating credentials upon card expiry or getting a new card.

“A third significant trend is the dramatic improvement in online and digital payment security made possible with network tokenisation technology and artificial intelligence driven cybersecurity solutions. In fact, tokenisation is fast becoming the foundation on which future innovation with IoT, voice and facial recognition-based payments will become possible.

“Fourthly, an API-based revolution in ecosystem partnerships is underway allowing innovators, fintech and government to collaborate with industry players more easily. Solutions like buy-now-pay-later and open banking to access account details and make secure payments directly from bank account will bring convenience, choice and access to many more users who till now remained unable or hesitant to make digital payments.

“Fifth, the pandemic demonstrated that the worst impacted businesses were single channel players. Small businesses were hurt the most. All businesses must become omni-channel businesses. We are applying technology to make small businesses accessible to consumers over digital interfaces. This has become a national imperative in most countries.”