Expo 2020 Dubai – countdown to launch

It’s been almost eight years since Dubai was awarded the expo for 2020 and we are now down to the final hours before the World’s Greatest Show opens to a global audience.

And as the countdown reaches fever pitch tomorrow (Thursday) ahead of what promises to be a star-studded and awe-inspiring opening ceremony, Arabian Business will be there with a live blog, capturing everything from interviews and events to the food served in the media centre.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run for 182 days through to March 31 next year, may have been delayed a year due to the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, but that only appears to have heightened expectations and increased excitement for the event.

With the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, sustainability runs through the very heart of the giant site – which is bigger than 600 football fields.

Organisers have predicted there will be some 25 million visits to the site over the course of the next six months and there is plenty to see and do, with 192 country pavilions, up to 60 live events-a-day and over 200 food and beverage outlets.

It will also be the largest event of its size to be held since the Covid-19 outbreak and also the first time the World Fair has been held in the Middle East since the very first one took place in London back in 1851.

Arabian Business has also been given access to Expo 2020 Dubai’s live stream of the opening ceremony, so you can watch all the drama unfold with just a click of a button.