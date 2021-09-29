Expo 2020 Dubai to kick-off Theme Weeks with a call for climate action

Beyond the daily shows and festivities, which are a central part of Dubai’s Expo 2020, the six-month-long exhibition is also an opportunity for global leaders, businesses and policymakers to come together and build a roadmap towards a brighter future.

Opening its doors on October 1, Expo will launch its Theme Week series on Sunday with Biodiversity and Climate Week, a month ahead of United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow.

In association with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and DP World, Global Trade Partner of Expo 2020, the week-long event aims to build a clear roadmap towards immediate action with discussions focused on mitigating climate change, disaster risk management, advancing the circular economy, protecting vulnerable regions and conservation.

Businesses will play a key role during that period with a Climate and Biodiversity Business Forum, on October 4, highlighting business opportunities and cutting-edge technologies. It will also showcase progress in sustainability achieved by the UAE, participating countries and Expo partners.

“Nature’s future is our future. We need to live in harmony with earth and that means policymakers and business working together to tackle the biggest threats to our environment,” Nadia Verjee (pictured below), chief of staff, Programme for People and Planet, Expo 2020 Dubai, told Arabian Business.

“The Climate and Biodiversity Business Forum will scrutinise the principles of sustainable development. We are calling on all businesses to join this global discussion on how we can collectively build a better, equitable and more sustainable future for all in a resource-constrained world,” she continued.

Climate and Biodiversity Week is the first of the ten Theme Weeks anchoring the Programme for People and Planet, a schedule of events, experiences, thought-leadership and public conversations running throughout Expo 2020’s six months, aiming to find solutions for some of the most pressing problems facing our world.

Others events during the climate week include a session on Women Leading the Fight to Save our Planet hosted in the Woman Pavilion and Advancing Best Practice for Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation, co-curated with DP World, Mozambique and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).