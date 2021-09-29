by Staff Writer

Fifteen fun things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai

Organisers have predicted there will be some 25 million visits to the site over the course of the next six months and there is certainly no shortage of things to see and do, with 192 country pavilions, up to 60 live events-a-day and over 200 food and beverage outlets

With Expo 2020 opening its doors on October 1, visitors to the 4.38sqkm venue in Dubai South District and its many attractions could be at a loss as to what to see and do first.

To make this easier, Arabian Business has curated a list of 15 “must-sees” across the 192 country pavilions and the dedicated Expo pavilions: the mobility, sustainability and opportunity pavilions.

  1. Taste food from around the world at more than 200 restaurants and outlets spread across the 192 pavilions.
  2. Interact with robots from leading robotics specialist Terminus Group which will perform a variety of tasks from greeting visitors to helping with food and beverages delivery.
  3. Ride around the world on a classic Venetian carousel with beautifully hand-painted images of past World Expos.
  4. Visit Latifa’s Playground, a fun-filled interactive space where visitors can bounce over nets in the ‘zero-gravity’ chamber, leap into orbit around swings and hop aboard a replica of the UAE’s Hope Probe.
  5. Watch and participate in sporting activities from all around the world. Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Sports Council have teamed up to offer a diverse sporting programme packed with free activities, exhibition matches, big name sporting stars and an entire hub dedicated to fitness and wellness.
  6. Design the perfect aircraft at the Emirates Pavilion where visitors can experiment with robotic arms and explore the innovative metallic and composite materials of the future.
  7. Enjoy Expo’s night-time light festival where, every evening, the buildings and spaces come alive with projections and light installations.
  8. Visit the solar-powered home of tomorrow at the DEWA Pavilion designed to maximise efficiency and offering plenty of futuristic touches, such as a drone-delivery hatch and a weight-measuring bathroom floor.
  9. Visit the World Souq which features a range of crafts products ethically sourced from around the world.
  10. Head to the USA Pavilion to admire the SpaceX Falcon rocket along with exhibits and artefacts, such as pieces of rock from the moon and the US Mars Rover.
  11. Check out the six-metre hyperloop carriage model at the Spain Pavilion and get a glimpse of the high-speed technology that might power future travel.
  12. Attend a monthly gathering of world-renowned and emerging poets from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and the wider Arabic-speaking world, performing together in a two-hour poetry session mixed with music from the KSA House Band.
  13. See water being created out of thin air at the Netherlands Pavilion’s closed-loop farm’s wonders which also includes mushrooms grown on the walls.
  14. Step inside the 14-metre-high walls of the spectacular Expo 2020 Water Feature and be mesmerised by the 360-degree immersive water, light and fire show, set to music curated by Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.
  15. Make your way to the Garden in the Sky where you can stand on its tree-lined upper deck 55 metres from the ground level and get perfect panoramic shots.

