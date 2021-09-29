Changing of the guard from Expo Milan 2015

Almost two centuries ago, the world was introduced to its very first expo, sparking enthusiasm for discovery, promoting progress, as well as fostering global cooperation in an unprecedented way.

Every five years, countries come together to showcase the very best innovation, a substantial amount of which have contributed to the development of the modern world we know today.

The most recent world expo, Expo 2015, was held in Milan, Italy, and welcomed more than 20 million people. This was the second World Expo to be held in the Italian city, following its first in 1906.

Expo participants included 145 countries, three international organisations and several civil society organisations, corporations and non-governmental organisations.

The event cost about 2.6 billion euros. According to official figures, it received 1.3bn euros in public investment, 0.3bn euros from sponsors and private investors, and 1bn euros from official participants.

The economic return for Italy was expected to be in the region of 10bn euros, 5bn of which was expected to be generated from Italy’s tourist industry.

“We have transformed Milan into a gateway to Italy”, said Piero Galli, Expo General Director, at the time.

The theme, ‘Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life’, was an invitation to address a collective priority, in line with the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals. Under this theme, food was the focal point, with an emphasis on finding ways to make production and consumption more efficient. The expo explored technology, innovation, culture, and traditions as they relate to food and diet.

The most recent world expo, Expo 2015, was held in Milan and welcomed more than 22 million people.

Expo 2015 created an opportunity for governments, institutions, civil society, researchers, and others to examine the issues relating to the theme, which resulted notably in the creation of the Milan Charter and the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFFP).

The former, which gathered 1.5 million signatures, called on citizens, enterprises, institutions and others to work to guarantee future generations and the entire planet to the right to proper nutrition – touching on subjects such as access to food, clean water and energy, protection of the soil and natural resources.

The latter was a pact signed by more than 100 cities from across the world that addresses food-related issues at the urban level. On the occasion of World Food Day on October 16 of that year, both the Milan Charter and the MUFPP were presented to the Secretary-General of the UN, Ban Ki-Moon.

In the UAE pavilion, the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture showcased edible plants resistant to saline conditions specific to the Emirates, while the Future Food District showcased Bio-on sustainable packaging and floating structures capable of producing foods, such as the start-up Jellyfish Barge.

The mascot was Foody, a salad-like character, inspired by the work of Giuseppe Arcimboldo and composed of 11 different foods, each of which formed a separate mascot.