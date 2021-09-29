How Expo innovations have shaped the world

Expo 2020 Dubai may be about to open its doors for the next six months, but organisers will be hoping the legacy left by what is being billed as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, will last forever.

Traditionally, the expo brings together hundreds of countries from across the globe, giving them the opportunity to share ideas and innovations with the rest of the world.

Those unfamiliar with the World Expo, which was first held in London in 1851, may also be blissfully unaware of the inventions that have come from its hosting over the years – many items used in our everyday lives.

Here are some of the most important innovations launched at World Expos in the past.

The telephone (Philadelphia, 1876)

Heinz tomato ketchup (Philadelphia, 1876)

Zipper (Chicago, 1893)

The Eiffel Tower (Paris, 1889)

The Ferris wheel (Chicago, 1893)

The X-Ray machine (Buffalo, 1901)

The ice cream cone (St Louis, 1904)

The commercial broadcast television (New York, 1939)

IMAX (Osaka, 1970)

Touchscreens (Knoxville, 1982)

Hydrogen-powered car (Hanover, 2000)

The humanoid robot (Nagoya, 2005)