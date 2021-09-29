Where to watch Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai’s star-studded opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE.

This will be followed a night later by three spectacular fireworks displays in Dubai, marking the first full day of the Expo in a celebration commemorating the journey from winning the bid in 2013 to opening the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the largest global event held since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, nationwide opening ceremony viewing parties will take place across the country. Screens will be set up in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks.

Viewers from anywhere in the world can also join the evening’s proceedings via a global live stream, available on virtualexpo.world and Expo TV, as well as a link from these channels on Arabian Business, from 7.30pm GST onwards.

Among those scheduled to perform are world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated, Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The fireworks on Friday kick off at 8.20pm (GST), at Dubai Festival City, The Frame and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, with each presenting their own unique celebrations. Both The Pointe and Dubai Festival City will incorporate their fountains into a dazzling light and sound show themed on Expo 2020, while The Frame façade will be lit up in Expo colours. The flags of participating countries will also be displayed at each, with booths on the ground for purchasing Expo 2020 tickets.

The roster of streaming locations for the opening ceremony includes more than 240 hotels nationwide, including Emaar’s Rove, Armani, Address Hotels & Resorts, and Vida Hotels & Resorts, as well as Accor, Marriot, Hilton, IHG, Rotana, Jumeirah, Hyatt International and Atlantis The Palm.

In addition, 17 Majid Al Futtaim malls, plus City Walk, Nakheel Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall, as well as 50 Jashanmal locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 97 Mediclinics; Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports and Zabeel Ladies Club and Sharaf DG will also stream the experience.

Emirates, the official airline partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, will also stream proceedings across its first and business class lounges, both local and international.

Viewings are taking place at various locations in Umm Al Quwain, Yas Plaza in Abu Dhabi and across various locations in Ras Al Khaimah, including the Corniche, Al Marjan Island and Manar Mall. Ajman Heritage District and Fujairah Fort will also host a live broadcast, the latter accompanied by an evening of other festivities that include a mini village, folklore bands, traditional crafts, heritage displays and traditional food.