Wait is over for Expo 2020 Dubai – live blog

And that’s it for the day – Expo 2020 Dubai is officially open. Enjoy the next six months!

20.45 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai: “The entire world gathers in the United Arab Emirates. Today, we witness, together, a new beginning, as we inaugurate, together, with the blessings of Allah, Expo 2020 Dubai.”

20.39 PM

Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), said the Expo was a platform for inclusive multilateralism, bringing together countries, international organisations, businesses, NGOs, researchers and citizens, in a common endeavour to generate new perspectives, inspire real-life solutions and address the greatest challenges.

“But, in the case of Expo 2020 Dubai, this purpose takes on a renewed and powerful meaning. As we entered the last phase of preparations, our journey towards this great event was punctuated by an unprecedented global health crisis that has had profound consequences on us all,” he said.

“Faced with this immense challenge, communities around the world have been shaken.

“The social fault lines of our world have been laid bare, with the pandemic revealing and exacerbating pre-existing disparities and inequalities in wealth, race, gender, age, education and geography.

“With its theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai gathers us here over the next six months to help shape a better world, a world where we look beyond our differences and are united in our diversity, a world more compassionate and resilient,” he added.

20.33 PM

Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, recalled the UAE’s first participation in an Expo in Osaka, Japan, in 1970, in a pavilion inspired by Al Ain’s Al Jahili Fort.

He said: “Our mere presence here, amid all the challenges the world is facing, is proof of our keen commitment and desire to make the world a better place for all.

“By hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, we aim to convey a message of tolerance and that we are willing to collaborate with all of the world.

“By connecting minds we hope to sow the seeds of progress for the next 50 or even 100 years. This is the vision we must keep in our minds, for every reality throughout history started with a vision.”

19.56 PM

Guests and dignatries are arriving in their numbers, entertained by Emirati musicians as they make their way into the Al Wasl dome. The opening ceremony is just minutes away.

19.30 PM

Here we go. Watch all the action here.

19.15 PM

Remember when Expo was awarded…. Remember when we wondered if Expo 2020 Dubai would go ahead…. We’re 15 minutes away from The World’s Greatest Show. Who’s ready?

18.50 PM

40 minutes to go! Just a reminder on how you can watch this evening’s opening ceremony.

18.24 PM

So the sun has gone down for the day – but the excitement keeps hotting up. And there’s plenty to look forward to after this evening. Beyond the daily shows and festivities, which are a central part of Dubai’s Expo 2020, the six-month-long exhibition is also an opportunity for global leaders, businesses and policymakers to come together and build a roadmap towards a brighter future. Read all about it here.

The intricate trellis of the Al Wasl dome, which encloses Al Wasl Plaza, is a 3D visualisation of the Expo 2020 logo and comprises 13.6km of steel.

17.10 PM

It’s almost exactly eight years to the day that I arrived in Dubai from Scotland and one of my first jobs was to write all about the emirate’s successful bid to host the 2020 World Expo. Not really knowing much about the Expo, it’s been a personal journey of learning for me as I grew in the emirate alongside this incredible venue.

Interesting to read this from Kate Midtunn, chief executive officer and founder of Acorn Strategy, on her experiences of Expo 88 in Brisbane.

16.50 PM

While all the attention, quite rightly, is focused on the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai journey, organisers have been quick to ensure its legacy will live on in the shape of District 2020. Find out exactly what this will involve here.

16.27 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai will be a ‘strong catalyst’ in the recovery of the country’s hospitality industry, according to leading industry experts.

15.55 PM

For everyone watching, in Dubai, the UAE, GCC, Middle East and the wider world, it’s not too late to learn the words to the Expo 2020 Dubai official song.

15.27 PM

All roads lead to Al Wasl Plaza in just a short few hours. But who is performing and what can we expect? Find out here.

15.02 PM

Find out how Expo innovations have shaped the world here.

14.45 PM

The iconic dome of Al Wasl, the venue for this evening’s opening ceremony, provides the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world. The outer circumference of the stage rotates at a speed of 100mm per second. And the powerful stage lift has a weight loading of 250kg per square metre.

14.24 PM

So what can we actually expect from the next six months? Organisers have predicted there will be some 25 million visits to the site over the course of the next six months and there is plenty to see and do, with 192 country pavilions, up to 60 live events-a-day and over 200 food and beverage outlets. Here are just 15 fun things to try.

14.10 PM

‘Davos by day and Glastonbury by night’ is how Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s trade commissioner for the Middle East, and Her Majesty’s Consul General for Dubai, has described the UK Pavilion in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

13.45 PM

Of course, Dubai is taking over hosting the World Expo from Milan, who carried the baton back in 2015. Find out from there what we can all look forward to over the next six months.

Another view from the ‘office’ today.

13.23 PM

Just attended the media briefing on what we can look forward to in tonight’s opening ceremony show. Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, said: “I think today you will be enjoying a beautiful surprise. It’s at the best level globally in terms of production, in terms of entertainment and in terms of context.”

For those unable to witness the live performance, details on how you can watch can be found here.

13.11 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official visitor app and a business-focused app, helping to ensure that millions of visitors can make the most of the 182 visually striking and emotionally inspiring days of Expo from 1 October 2021.

12.35 PM

“Our focus, our mission, our objective is even more relevant today than before,” said Manal Al Bayat, chief sales and marcomms officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, in a previous interview with Arabian Business.

12.20 PM

The calm before the storm…

View from the office today.

12.10 PM

I remember back in January 2020 speaking with a media officer from Expo 2020 Dubai and, with nine months to go until the originally scheduled opening of the global super event, she likened it to a pregnancy. Well, after what would be the longest pregnancy in the history of humankind, Dubai is just hours away from ‘giving birth’ to The World’s Greatest Show.

11.55 AM

So to gain entry to this phenomenal site this morning I had to show that I’d been vaccinated against Covid-19 and proof of a negative PCR test. But what will visitors have to do from tomorrow to enjoy a safe trip to Expo 2020 Dubai? Find out here.

11.45 AM

Just arrived at the official media office (pictured below) for Expo 2020 Dubai at the start of what promises to be an exciting day. Don’t be fooled by the relative calm in the media office, outside is a hub of activity, with last minute touches being put to tonight’s eagerly anticipated opening ceremony. Massive thanks to Nicola for helping this lost soul find his way through the various pavilions!

Good morning and welcome from the Expo 2020 Dubai site!