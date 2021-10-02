Palm Jumeirah penthouse sold for $23.1m as luxury property market rebounds

The most expensive penthouse in the city has been sold for AED85 million ($23.1 million), according to local real estate broker Driven Properties.

The 21,300 square-foot, five-bedroom duplex apartment sits on the top floor of one of the most luxurious residential buildings in Palm Jumeirah, One at Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat, it said in a statement.

“This truly incomparable property represents the pinnacle of affluent living in Dubai,” said Kianoush Darban, associate partner at Driven Properties, the broker behind the deal.

The property features a rooftop garden, landscaped terraces and infinity pools.

Darban said the transaction comes after the best quarter the company had in its nearly 10-year history.

Founded in 2012, Driven Properties operates from five UAE offices and has two international branches in China and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai’s luxury property market has turned into a sweet escape for wealthy Europeans looking to flee the lockdowns appearing all over the continent.

During the first half of this year, the sector experienced steady growth, with residential transactions increasing to the highest level since 2013.

In August, a super triplex penthouse at the exclusive The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, by Omniyat, was sold for AED75 million.

The sale was completed by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, which has been behind a number of huge sales already this year, including the most expensive property sold in Dubai at AED121 million.