Top Dubai shopping mall launches private members club

Mall of the Emirates has launched an exclusive new luxury private members’ club – The 9, a regional first for a shopping destination.

The opening of the club is the first phase in Mall of the Emirates’ development plans as it further enhances its customer experience, F&B and lifestyle offering, a statement said.

It added that the 9 combines the customer focused benefits of shopping at a world-class shopping mall with an exclusive private members’ club.

The 9’s fine dining Mediterranean restaurant, GARTH, sees Moscow chef Sergei Andreychenko and a team of sommeliers and mixologists assemble to offer an array of menus for the club’s members to choose from.

Mall of the Emirates (pictured below) has partnered with a world-class tailor to offer members the ultimate made-to-measure service while The 9 also offers a personal stylist service.

Hussain Moosa, director, Mall of the Emirates at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said: “We are committed to using vision-driven innovations to create immersive experiences that are personalised, premium, and memorable and The 9 is a great example of this.

“We undertook considerable consumer research which told us there was a gap in the market for a luxurious space of this nature, within a shopping mall. We look forward to welcoming members to the result of that research and to the unique community we are creating here within The 9.”

Other facilities at the lounge include a five-star concierge service, a barbering space offering food and drink to order, a cigar lounge and a meeting room. In addition, members can explore a library, games space and a sleeping suite.

Value added benefits also include a premium repair service, gift wrapping for surprising loved ones, complimentary valet parking, airport check-in and private experiences across Mall of the Emirates attractions.

No details were given about the costs of becoming a member of The 9.