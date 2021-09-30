Visiting Expo 2020 Dubai – what you need to know

Expo 2020 Dubai is almost here, with just hours to go before the spectacular opening ceremony , heralding the start of a six-month global showcase that is set to attract an audience of millions.

The event was postponed from last year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In what will be the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and the largest global event held since the start of the pandemic, organisers have implemented stringent health measures to ensure the safety of all visitors throughout the 182-day duration of the event.

Our sister title, Time Out Dubai, collated a quick checklist for anyone eager to visit the expo.

Do you need to be vaccinated to attend Expo 2020 Dubai?

Anyone attending Expo 2020 must show they have received a coronavirus vaccine that is recognised by their own national government, or have had a recent PCR test taken within 72 hours to enter the site.

If you’re not vaccinated and have not been tested within the 72-hour period, you can get a test at the PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Thermal cameras will be used to identify potential carriers of the virus to assist them as quickly as possible.

What are the social distancing guidelines for Expo 2020 Dubai?

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, including mandatory mask wearing at all times both indoors and outdoors. Visitors will be required to maintain a distance of at least two metres between each other. Hand sanitiser will be will be available throughout the site, and guests are encouraged to use it frequently.

What other precautions are in place at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Thermal cameras at entry points will check the temperature of all visitors to screen for Covid-19. This will allow Expo 2020 Dubai staff to quickly assist those who may need medical assistance.

What will happen if you feel unwell at Expo 2020 Dubai?

If you’re feeling unwell or displaying symptoms, there will be three medical and Covid-19 testing facilities on site. These will be operated by the Dubai Health Authority. There are also seven first aid posts that will be open throughout the week, meaning you are never far from the support you need.

How will Expo 2020 Dubai restaurants keep visitors safe?

All venues and common areas will be regularly cleaned and sanitised during Expo 2020 Dubai. Dining areas will keep tables socially distanced with pre-agreed seating capacity.

Markings on the ground will indicate the distance required between people when visiting exhibits, watching performances, or spending time in common spaces. Expo 2020 Dubai staff will also undergo morning and evening inspections. Open buffets for staff have also been suspended.

Will transport links to Expo 2020 Dubai also be regularly cleaned?

Transport services for Expo 2020 Dubai will be deep cleaned daily, and will maintain 25 percent capacity. That means more time looking forward to the world’s greatest show on purpose-built transport networks.