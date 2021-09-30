Dubai private equity firm lures veteran banker from Credit Suisse

Veteran private banker Christian Zouein has joined Levant Capital after more than a decade at Credit Suisse Group, the second recent hire from the Swiss bank by the Dubai private equity firm.

Zouein said he’s becoming partner and will lead the company’s client services team. Walid Nehme, who was vice president at Credit Suisse, joined Levant Capital in Dubai last year.

Established in 2006, Levant Capital has over $1 billion in assets under management and also caters to private clients in Geneva through its unit Stork Capital. The firm most recently sold Bayara, a nuts and spices business, to a unit of Savola Group for $260 million.

At Credit Suisse, Zouein was a managing director handling some of the biggest business owners in the Middle East. He has over 35 years of private banking experience and has previously worked for Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers.

Levant Capital’s other recent hires include Francois Pignat, who joined in Switzerland from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank after more than 20 years in private banking that included stints at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays.